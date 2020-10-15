Ellis County reports 4,620 COVID-19 recoveries

Daily Light report

A total of 4,620 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County for Oct. 15, according to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

For today, 58 more recoveries have been reported from yesterday's total.

Additionally, a total of 4,824 cases reported in the county, with 165 current active cases.

In Ellis County, 50,509 tests have been administered.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates