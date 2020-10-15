4,562 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ellis County

Midlothian Mirror report

A total of 4,562 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Ellis County for yesterday, Oct. 14, according to a report from the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT).

There have been a total of 4,735 cases reported in the county, with 134 current active cases.

Additionally, there have been 49,800 tests administered in Ellis County.

This update comes five days after the last update was made on Oct. 9.

For more detailed information within each city in the county, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates .