Early voting begins in Ellis County, all around Texas

As voting registrations came to an end on Oct. 5, early voting has commenced as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Ellis County and all around Texas.

Early voting will go from now to Oct. 17, and again from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30.

Voting will be allowed in arranged locations, with six locations accessible throughout Ellis County.

The main location for early voting will be at the First United Methodist Church at 505 W Marvin Ave. in Waxahachie. There will be no voting at the election's office for this election.

"Ellis County has been approved and authorized by the State of Texas to continue to hold elections using countywide precinct polling locations (Vote Centers). This allows Ellis County registered voters to vote at any Vote Center that is convenient for the voter," according to the Ellis County Election day information.

If voters choose to skip out on early voting, they will have to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, for the General Election.

"For the November 3, 2020 General Election, the hand-delivery period has been extended. You may deliver your own personal ballot, and not the ballot for another individual to the Elections Department, during regular business hours any time after you receive and mark it. You will be asked to sign a roster to record acceptance of your ballot, and you will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, you can execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a supporting form of identification," shared Ellis County though social media.

Early voting dates and times are located at the link below, with detailed information.

https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11929/Early-Voting-and-Election-Day-Locations-11-03-2020?bidId=

For more information on election day voting, call 972-825-5195 or email elections@co.ellis.tx.us or visit 204 E Jefferson Street, Waxahachie Tx 75165.

For more information online, visit http://www.co.ellis.tx.us/629/Upcoming-Elections .