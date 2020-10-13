Witness: Pedestrian struck, killed on Friday in Garrett

GARRETT – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Friday, according to reports from an eyewitness.

The accident occurred on FM 879 near FM 1722, according to the Ellis County Informer page.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were the first to arrive on scene followed by the Garrett Fire Department and Ennis Police Department.

John Burrow said he witnessed the accident as he sat in on his porch that evening.

“My wife and I and our daughter were actually out on the front porch when this happened. It was dark so of course we didn’t see anybody walking by my house. A car came by, never hit the brakes or anything and just had a horrible sounding crash," Burrow said. “My first thought was that furniture fell off a trailer and that this car fell into it. When they hit whatever it was, they hit the brakes to slow down but there’s a little hill. I could probably see a quarter of a mile down and whoever it was, was on their brakes the whole time, slowing down but never stopped.”

Afterward, Burrow said that he continued to hear cars hit what he thought was debris. He read on the Ellis County Informer that they reported a pedestrian and vehicle accident minutes before.

“I don’t ever remember ever seeing someone walking down the road but it’s just not somewhere that someone is walking. So it was real unusual for it to be a pedestrian. So I got on my golf cart and went over to the edge of my land and one of the officers asked if I saw anything and I told him what I saw and he said 'Well there’s a black male in the ditch over there dead,'" Burrow said.

Officers and first responders investigated the accident for about two and a half hours, according to Burrow.

Garrett 2600 advised shut down of 879 at Ebenezer Road and Mosley Road for two hours.

Burrow saw the officers returned Saturday, Oct. 10 for further investigation. Four DPS troopers returned on Sunday.

"DPS has spent three different days here," Burrows said.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office was contacted but had not responded by press time.