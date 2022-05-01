Ansell: Delayed obedience is still disobedience

Ken Ansell

Special to the Daily Light

In Luke 9:57-62, Jesus talks to three men about following Him (the mark of a Christian). One guy says he needs to go live his life and after his father passes away he will start to follow Jesus. Another says he needs to go home and get things in order and then he will start to follow Jesus. And yet another says he needs 5-star accommodations when on the road with Jesus in order to follow. The point is it doesn’t work that way — delayed obedience is still disobedience. You either follow when Jesus calls you or you don’t.

I’m getting an early Father’s Day gift (because of the cost it’s a combination of a birthday, anniversary, Christmas gift, Father’s Day gift all rolled into one — that along with a small bank loan and a love offering) this week. Yeti came out with a new cooler color (Alpine Yellow) and I needed a Yeti cooler for my Yeti Slick Horn kit (Google it) and Alpine Yellow was too great to pass up. I ordered it Sunday night and it will be here Wednesday. Why is it that some companies just get it done?

What I mean by that is in three days I can get the world’s greatest yellow cooler sent to my house from Austin, Texas? Other things I order take forever to be delivered. Amazon is another example of a company that just gets it done. Next day delivery and some days the same day — wow! It’s hard not to be impressed!

I was reading this morning on social media about a woman who worked as a massage therapist. She was 50 years old and had a dream of sailing around the world (she had no sailing experience). A year later she bought a sailboat, moved out of her apartment and lived on her boat in the marina. The next year she spent learning how to sail and the following year she quit her job and took off to live her dream. You either do it or you don’t.

In Acts 1:8 the last words of Christ before His ascension were, “You will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the end of the earth.” Just a few chapters later in Acts 5:28 we see the uptight religious people complaining about the church because, “You have filled Jerusalem with your teaching (the Good News of Jesus Christ).” In Acts 5:16 it says they were actually going outside of Jerusalem (just like Jesus had directed them as they saturated Jerusalem) doing the Lord’s work. The church was getting it done just like Jesus commanded them to do.

What’s it like to saturate a city (Jerusalem) with Jesus? I asked a friend of mine who is a BTC (Big Time Christian) what does that look like for us in a 2022 context. His response was, “Total commitment. Walking in the Spirit. Not just listening to God but hearing Him and doing what He tells you to do. No days off. Just like pouring water on something, if you stop it will no longer be saturated. It’s like taking a long trip, the only way you can reach your destination is to keep the driver’s door closed, you can’t stop.” In other words, get it done.

Last time I checked disobedience, procrastination, compromise, selfishness and mediocrity were not spiritual gifts. You either follow or you don’t? You either get it done or you don’t? Let’s go get ’em! He told me to tell you that!