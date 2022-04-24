Ansell: Find where God is at work and join Him there

KEN ANSELL

I feel like I have been in the zone lately. But it’s not me, Jesus is the flow. I just happen to be where He is at work. I relate to Moses in Exodus 3 where he takes off his sandals because he is on “holy ground.” Have you experienced what I’m talking about?

In Exodus 33 Moses is before the Lord again and he hides his face in the “cleft of the rock” while the glory of the Lord passes by him. I feel like that. Sometimes when I pray I want to hide my face from the Lord and ask Him, “Lord, please don’t look at me. I’m not worthy of You.” And of course I’m not worthy if it was not for the work of Christ. What I’m saying is I am very humbled right now (that’s not a bad thing). Humbled that God is allowing me to see what He is doing and for including me in that work. Jesus told us in John 5:17 that, “Every day My Father is at work, and I will be too.” Henry Blackaby in his epic study Experiencing God shares that our goal is to “find where God is at work and to join Him there.”

There is a part of me that’s scared right now. I told some people the other day that I’m afraid that I’m going to mess it up - I’m working hard at keeping myself available to God but I don’t want to get in His way. Does that make sense?

If I had to describe what God is doing I would have to call it revival. That’s hard for me to say because I’m not the biggest fan of “revivals.” Typically that means we put some dates on a church calendar, call an evangelist and wait for people to walk the aisle. We pray the week before and ask God to bless what we are doing. I’m not sure that’s how it’s supposed to work.

Sidenote: The Blonde was saved at a revival meeting and wow am I forever glad for that! You would think with that experience I would be a huge fan right!? Maybe it’s that revivals worked in the past but not so much now? “Conferences” are the new revival meeting - or at least they seem to be. Book a stadium, invite Chris Tomlin and Louie Giglio and boom you have revival. Maybe?

We say God is good all the time and all the time God is good. That’s truth. And that’s my testimony. God is blessing my socks off and grace really is amazing! Writer Anne Lamott (she’s controversial so don’t hate me for quoting her) says every prayer includes, “Help, thanks, wow and I’m sorry.” That’s truth too. Right now my prayers are mostly full of WOW!!! All I can say is, "Wow, thank you Jesus!"

If you have given up, if your hope needs reviving or if you are skeptical don’t be. Dry bones still come back to life (Ezekiel 37). God is still at work. He told me to tell you that.