Ansell: It’s going to be OK, God’s in control and I can trust Him

Ken Ansell

Special to the Daily Light

Not only am I old, tired and cynical, but let’s add frustrated to my list of adjectives. Next time the world stops, I’m getting off. I’m frustrated, but it’s not just the world that’s frustrating me, it’s me.

I was watching television the other day, and I saw a commercial for the Senior Life Insurance Company. What I found out was I almost qualify for a policy. It’s hard to admit that. They say the truth may set you free, but it may not make you happy. Can I get an amen?! I’m not happy, but it’s not about me, is it?

I woke up Tuesday morning with Matthew 6:10 on my lips, “Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.” Does the church know that not only is the road to Hell paved with good intentions, but so is the road to Heaven (which by the way is where I’m going because I know Jesus). I’m writing this toward the end of last week, and I’m wondering, where have all of my good intentions gone? I woke up ready to change the world for Jesus, what happened?

My master gardener friend says, “Compost happens.” Man, does it happen. I’ve been eating one compost sandwich after another, and now it’s Thursday and my accomplishments are not, well, not very Jesus like; no water to wine, no dead men walking, no crosses, no revolution started — no world change.

G.K. Chesterton was asked once what’s wrong with the world. He replied, “I am.” That seems to be my story, and I’m sticking to it. God has told us that if we know the things to do and choose by volition not to do them that we fail, they are called the sins of omission (James 4:17). I did some of that last week for sure, but can we talk? When we find ourselves feeding the pigs, the only thing left to do is to stop feeding the pigs and go home to Jesus (Luke 15:11-32).

I’ve got a good friend that is extremely humble, and when I brag about him and tell him how awesome he is, he always tells me he’s just glad to be in the band. I get that. I need to be glad that God has chosen me to be in the band. Last time I checked I’m not in charge of the world, I’m not the Holy Spirit, I’m not perfect (hard to admit) and I’m not anyone’s mother.

Ken, is there a point to this rant? Yes there is, and I’m glad you asked. My point is when I get frustrated and I need to focus on: Loving God and loving people (Matthew 22:36 - 40). When I blow it, I’m not condemned (Romans 8:1), I need to tell God and move on (I John 1:9). Finally, I need to be content — it’s going to be OK, God’s in control and I can trust Him. He is faithful, even when we aren’t (1st Timothy 6:6 & 2nd Timothy 2:13). I need to not worry and be happy (Matthew 5:3, 6:25) Happy Easter! He is risen! He told me to tell you that.