Ansell column: Prone to drift — 'How did I get to where I am today?'

KEN ANSELL

I have rules that I have to follow. For example, if I start reading a book, I have to finish it, no matter how bad it is. I know others that have to have light switches all going the same direction. I get it; I have a little bit of Monk in me. It’s probably hard for most right now not to have a little OCD or anxiety.

In Matthew 11:28, Jesus told people that were worn out from the man-made religious rules to, “Come to” Him, “all who are weary and burdened, and He would give them “rest.” No doubt, we make it way more complicated than it has to be. Jesus summed it with 3 commands: “Love God, love people, make disciples (Luke 10:27, Matthew 28:19 & 20).” If we are doing those things we are “full send.”

I had to shovel some snow recently like most of you. I don’t have a snow shovel, but I do have a 58 inch steel square transfer shovel (to be exact) that is left over from our hog farming adventure over 25 years ago. As I used it to clear off the sidewalk and a path for the Blonde to get into the Jeep Gladiator, I thought, “How did I get here?” Do you ever think that? I don’t think most people are in their occupation intentionally or even where they are in life because they planned it.

I know I did not set out to become a pastor. I should be president or an astronaut about right now - not leading a church. I do know God called me out of the pig pen into the ministry, so I am where I’m supposed to be and it’s good - but still do you ever think, “How did I get to where I am today?”

We drift don’t we? I know the church drifts. We start out on fire and on mission, but over time, Jesus says, “I have this against you: You have left the love you had in the beginning. So remember where you were before you fell. Change your hearts and do what you did at first (Revelation 2:4 & 5).” Pride and selfishness creep in like a cancer don’t they? We need to check if our agenda is His agenda and that love is still a part of the equation.

Songwriters like Jimmy Needham and Matt Redman write about this in songs like, Clear the Stage and I’m Coming Back to a Heart of Worship. We need to periodically clear the stage of our hearts and get back to a heart that is worshipping accurately (in spirit and in truth - John 4:24). The Church at Ephesus (who Jesus was talking about in Revelation 2: 4 & 5) had good theology, but the people in the pews were just going through the motions and there was no passion or sacrifice in their service to the Lord.

I have a good friend in California that has been my mentor for more than 30 years. He wrote to me last month (some people still do handwritten notes/letters), and he encouraged me to: “Stop living for the externals. Find godly people and invest in them. Listen to people. To put my life where it counts. Stop wasting my time on fruitless work (he also called Jennifer and myself young and talented - that didn't hurt).”

My prayer is, “Okay God, I hear you. Here I am. Send me (Isaiah 6:8). I’m over myself again for a while and I’m all yours. Please check back Lord, because we are prone to drift.” I hope that makes sense? He told me to tell you that.