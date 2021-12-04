Ansell: 'It is not good for man to be alone'

Ken Ansell

Special to the Daily Light

It’s Thanksgiving Day and I’m sitting at the kitchen table (that’s been in our family for a million years) with my favorite barista (our youngest son Jack) who is drinking coffee and typing out an assignment for his speech communications class. The Blonde is stirring a pan of milk on the stove for some Mexican hot chocolate that is going to be complete with that whipped cream that comes out of that can and makes a funny noise as it’s dispensed.

The graduate student that used to live at our house (our youngest daughter Klaire) said she was going to take a nap but she is sitting on the big brown leather couch next to her Brazilian boyfriend Gustavo (who we love so much and he’s a graduate student as well) as he watches soccer on TV. She has been shopping online for his Christmas present and asking me about the potential gifts but I’m too old, too conservative and my taste leans toward what we used to call “preppy” so I’m not much help.

Klaire has been typing as well working on school projects. Jennifer did a great job with the turkey, dressing and Snickerdoodle cookies. We eat healthy so homemade cookies are a rare treat, about as rare as a visit from Santa at an empty-nester house like ours. Macaroni and cheese made an appearance — Klaire requested it and that’s what you do when your kids come and ask for something special right?

We watched the National Dog Show. That’s become a pretty strong tradition at our house. Everyone likes to try to pick the winner. I know Jennifer still misses her little Shih Tzu Buster Boy that we had to put down last year.

We don’t see the kids as often as we would like so having them home is special. Only two of our four are home but we are grateful for having half of our crew here. When we bought our house, we downsized. I call it the Polly Pocket house. It’s decorated like a New York City apartment so it’s nice but it’s small so it looks like an air mattress factory blew up. The Cowboys game is coming on and I think we are going to throw the pigskin around later.

Last night, Jack broke out the guitar and we had an impromptu music concert that was a major blessing. A reminder of what it was like when he was a kid and lived at home (he’s 28 so it’s been 10 years). He just got an insurance settlement from his second motorcycle wreck. A guy ran a red light and hit him. Several surgeries later and lots of nuts and bolts holding him together he feels financially loaded (it wasn’t that big) and dreaming about buying a beater of a house near us and fixing it up himself (he won’t but it’s fun to dream with him).

It’s a bummer that he has what the doctor calls permanent aches and pains. I told him he sounds like an old person as he mentions how he feels. This had me go “preacher on him” as I shared about Job and how even the bad stuff that happens to us is filtered through the hands of God. While we don’t understand it — it’s OK — our job is to trust the Lord. (We walk by faith and not by sight right - 2nd Corinthians 5:7)

I’ve got a point to all of this. This is what God was talking about when He said, “It is not good for man to be alone (Genesis 2:18).” This is what He was talking about when He told us to multiply (Genesis 1:28). This is the fruit of almost 39 years of marriage, which is also a God-Thing (Proverbs 18:22, Psalm 128:3-4). Family and marriage are part of God’s plan (Jeremiah 29:11). So is being single (1st Corinthians 7:8) — I don’t want to leave anyone out. Happy belated Thanksgiving!