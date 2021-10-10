Ansell: Practicing what we preach - applying the Bible to our daily lives

Ken Ansell

Special to the Daily Light

I find myself in too many meetings (it’s what pastors do). Thomas Sowell said, “People who enjoy meetings should not be in charge of anything.” I’m not in that category. I don’t want to meet, I want to do (James 1:22).

I wonder if we have too much Bible studying and not enough Bible doing. We have too much Bible information rather than Bible transformation. Some people collect this knowledge like I used to collect baseball cards. Sooner or later we have to put it to use don’t we?

Sometimes it seems like the last thing the church needs to do is another Bible Study (meeting). We already know so much of the Bible that we are not applying to our daily lives — so why would we want to absorb more information if we are not going to put it to work in our lives?

That reminds me of the old joke about the pastor that went to a new church and he preached a sermon on his first Sunday and everybody loved it and told him, “Great sermon.” The next Sunday he preached the same sermon. The church people kind of scratched their heads and thought that it was odd that he preached the same sermon two Sundays in a row and then on his third Sunday he shared the same sermon a third time.

Finally someone approached the pastor and said, “The sermon is great but we wonder if you could preach on something different?” The pastor responded with, “When y’all start to do what I’m preaching, it’s then I will preach something different.” Yikes!

Listen, it’s not about how many hours you spend inside the four walls of the church building that really matter. If you attend a traditional Sunday and Wednesday church that does Sunday School and even has a Sunday evening service, that’s four hours a week.

Let me ask you a question: What are you doing with the other 164 hours in your week? Those are the hours that really count. Are you taking the things you learn in your “meetings” out into the street, into the marketplace, into your neighborhood, to your family and into your sphere of influence? Jesus called it discipleship (Matthew 28:19-20, Acts 1:8) and it’s what the church does.

I think Carroll Bryant is given credit for the line, “Some people make things happen. Some people watch things happen. And then there are those who wonder, ‘What just happened?’”

We have to rely on the Holy Spirits’ work but we also have to be where He is working (by faith) and in that sense we “make things happen” and I hope that makes sense? Meetings are not all bad, as long as what we talk about in those meetings gets on a “punch list.” Let’s go! He told me to tell you that.