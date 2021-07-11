Ansell: Thoughts of luggage of the past and the fruit of the Spirit

KEN ANSELL

The Blonde and I were high school sweethearts and we could not wait to be married, to be grown up - whatever that meant in 1982. Next to Jesus she is the best thing that has ever happened to me.

Obviously having a wedding and wedding showers were new for me and I was in awe of how many people wanted to give us stuff and give us money. All of those cards filled with checks and cash were a major benediction to this young couple. That and I enjoyed all the leftover sherbet punch from those gatherings.

One of the gifts I remember getting was a set of soft sided luggage. Who would have ever thought we needed luggage - not this 18 year old kid from rural Texas I can tell you that. Let me give a special shout out to whoever bought that luggage for us. The only problem was two broke kids from the country didn’t need luggage because they didn’t have any money to go anywhere. Vacations were driving to our parent’s homes to mooch off of them for a few days and let them see the grand babies.

It seems like we travel some now 38 years later and so since we are leaving Sunday for the first leg of a mission trip, I bought a couple of 100 liter Black Hole bags from Patagonia. The soft sided luggage is long gone, and I’m tired of carrying my pillows around in a black garbage bag if you know what I mean (does anyone else do this - I feel like a kid going on a band trip).

As I was pondering the deep things of life like being a 57-year-old without any luggage, I started wondering why have so many Christians been walking with the Lord for 20 or 30 years or way more than that and why don’t they have things like the fruit of the Spirit, things like “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (Galatians 5:22 - 23)? Why can’t most Christians say they like the Apostle Paul they have the “marks” of following Jesus (Galatians 6:17) and finally why don’t more people in the church have stories like the 72 in Luke 10:1 - 23.

What I’m saying is we can talk a lot about football or our latest physical ailments and the weather but we never talk about Jesus. Why is that? He asked me to ask you that.