Ansell: God should never take second place in your life

Ken Ansell

Special to the Daily Light

We were blessed to live in San Francisco for five years and they were five good years, maybe great years. This was prior to my call into the ministry.

I worked with some of the nation’s largest law firms, sported the suit and tie, rode the train to work every day, had a great church, had great friends, coached Little League, Jen hung out in coffee shops with other neighborhood moms, life was good.

The only trouble with California is it was not home. I was still a young man back then, we only had three kids not the four we ended up with and because I was young I had dreams. When the Blonde and I dated we would watch "Green Acres" reruns and I told her that my goal was to have a farm one day. I knew she loved me because, like Eva Gabor, she was committed to one day leaving our version of Park Avenue for the country.

Well, that day came. We left California the way Jed Clampett left the hills to move to Beverly. We threw a dart at the map and ended up in the very center of Texas, bought some land, built buildings and started raising pigs. Outside of the ministry it was probably the best job I have ever had. The only problem was I liked the hog market but the hog market didn’t like me. It’s very cyclical and we bought high and had to sell low. In case you didn’t know it, the bank doesn’t like this kind of business venture so after just a few years our dream was gone. Broke is not much fun. But as a friend of mine used to say, “Ken, you did it. You got out of the corporate rat race.” Yes, I jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire. It was fun while it lasted, that's for sure.

Jennifer helped out at the farm. She’s a great vet. If you ever need a sow examined call her. She also ran a catering business and a tea room (to pay the bills), became pregnant and had the family bookend we call Klaire. My point is, I don’t think anyone was busier than Ken and Jennifer Ansell but you know what we still made church, we still taught Sunday School, helped out with teaching on Wednesday nights, our kids were always at youth group. God never took second place in our lives. We still read our Bibles daily, prayed daily, cultivated relationships with neighbors, and went to Lion’s Club.

So what am I saying? I’m saying I don’t understand the idols (pretend gods) that people are worshipping rather than worshipping the one, true living God. I don’t understand the reasons (excuses) people that claim Christ have for not doing what they should be doing and not being where they should be.

My experience is we can be busy but still keep Jesus our primary and if you can’t I’m not sure busyness is your problem, I think your problem is much bigger (Matthew 7:21-23). I know, I know I’ve stopped preaching and now I’m meddling (occupational hazard) and I’m sorry, please forgive me but I love you and because I love you I am obligated to speak the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15).

We won’t win the war of busy but we can take Jesus to the places we are busy. Does that make sense?

He told me to tell you that.