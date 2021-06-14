Cracked Pots showers blessings on FirstLook Sexual Health & Pregnancy Center

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The “Cracked Pots” ladies’ Bible study class of Creekside Church of Midlothian gathered in celebration of their first non-social-distancing event over the past year and a half due to the pandemic.

To rejoice, the ladies group hosted a baby shower for the Ellis County FirstLook Sexual Health and Pregnancy Center. A crowd of happy women were excited to enjoy the freedom of a worthwhile group activity.

FirstLook’s brand new expanded facilities, located at 213 YMCA Drive in Waxahachie, will be officially opening their doors in the next few weeks. The “shower” was held in Maypearl at the home of Sherry Martin on Tuesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The ladies enjoyed a breakfast brunch and then a baby shower cake. Two staff members from FirstLook were on hand to receive and open the baby gifts that will end up in their baby boutique, a shop for expectant mothers. By taking classes, FirstLook clients can earn points to choose baby items from the boutique like diapers, onesies, outfits for the babies, hats, caps, blankets, bibs, toys, etc.

Elaine Culp, an on-staff spiritual mentor, opened the presents on behalf of FirstLook. A new associate, Christina Sanchez, was in attendance at the shower as well. The county-wide outreach celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

FirstLook offers a variety of pregnancy and sexual health services in a welcoming, judgement-free environment, including STI testing and treatment, pregnancy testing and ultrasound and more. They offer prenatal classes, parenting classes, adult and infant CPR and life skills classes. FirstLook walks alongside their clients to give them hope and encouragement, including counseling, support, spiritual mentoring and healing.

For more information, please contact FirstLook Sexual Health and Pregnancy Center at:

(972) 938-7900.