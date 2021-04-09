SAGU hosts worship night in Railyard Park

Southwestern Assemblies of God University will hold its second worship night on April 17 at the amphitheater in Railyard Park.

The first worship night was held in the fall semester with a total of 112 people in attendance, according to Denziel Ortiz, Community Outreach director for SAGU Southwestern Missions Association.

"Last semester was our first launch off just to see how the community would react to it, how the students would react to it," Ortiz said. "It was kind of a challenge, honestly, because of COVID, too. We didn't really know what to expect but it was a success last semester."

SAGU will have some drinks available and a photo booth for attendees to access. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Worship will be led by the SAGU worship team in front of Fresh Market Coffee, in partnership with the coffeeshop.

Shane Henry, owner of Fresh Market, shared how the partnership came about.

"There's a student who also works for me and she's one of my little managers. She approached me and asked if I would help out with partnering with the school. We pretty much have made a long time battle with SAGU administration, that the student's that work for me, especially if they're directly involved in it, is that some form or fashion Fresh will partner with them," Henry said. "So when it came for them to do something in the amphitheater to do a worship night, it was just natural that we would join to help however we could."

Students that attend the worship night will also has access to a discount at Fresh Market.

"So we're gonna do discounts for the students that are attending the worship night and make our facilities available to them," Henry said. "The great thing about the Railyard Park is that it's beautiful and it works great, but it does not have restroom facilities. One of the ways we are partnering with them, not with just discounted drinks, but a full open facility for them where they can come in and use the restroom."

The amphitheater is located at 455 S. College, in Waxahachie.

Visit Sagu's Facebook page @saguedu for any additional updates or details.