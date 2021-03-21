Give what worries you're obsessing over to God

KEN ANSELL

In Matthew 6:25 Jesus said, “Don’t be anxious about your life.” For some reason, Bobby McFerrin’s, “Don’t worry be happy” keeps bouncing around in my head. Maybe because God wants His church to be full of hope and joy and to be found trusting Him in every circumstance. Later in this same passage Jesus said, all of the energy you spend perpetually uneasy and worried is wasted, “… which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? (Matthew 6:27)”

There’s a story about a guy who lost his job and he was telling his friend, “I’ve lost my job, I have huge credit card debt, my car is being repossessed, my house is in foreclosure but listen I’m not worried about.”

His friend, “What do you mean you are not worried about it?”

The man said, “No. I’m not worried. In fact - I’ve hired a professional worrier. He does all my worrying for me and that way I don’t have to think about it.”

The man’s friend said, “Hey, that’s great! How much does a professional worrier charge for his services?”

The guy said, “$50,000.00 a year.”

The friend said, “$50,000.00 dollars a year. That’s a lot of money. Where are you going to get that kind of money?”

The man said, “I don’t know. That’s his worry.”

While that’s a funny story, it’s not far from the truth. 1st Peter 5:7 says, “You can throw the whole weight of your anxieties upon Him, for you are His personal concern.”

Listen, God is not our professional worrier, God doesn’t worry but He is according to Psalm 46 & Psalm 91, a refuge, a fortress, our strength, an ever present help in times of trouble and a God we can trust. Because of that we can cast our cares on the Lord because He cares for us. God invites us to humble ourselves - to stop overestimating our strength and to lose our independence and to express our absolute dependence on Him to sustain us by tossing, by throwing, by sharing the things we are obsessing about with Him - giving these cares and concerns to Him through prayer.

The things that discourage us and create despair in our lives, the things that weigh us down, the things we question, the things that cause us pain and frustration, things that we don’t understand but create hardship for us - these are the things that we have the benefit and the blessing of sharing with God through a prayer relationship. Through this we find supernatural strength to persevere by trusting in God’s providence and perfect purpose for our lives.

A man came running up to the Methodist (I love the Methodist Church) John Wesley and shared with him that his house had burned to the ground. Wesley replied, “No, it hasn’t. I don’t own a house. The one I live in belongs to the Lord and if it has burned down, that is one less responsibility for me to be concerned about.”

This is how God wants us to live daily: confident, content, at peace, walking by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7), knowing that God really is our provider and sovereign therefore we have nothing to be concerned about. Job put it like this, “God gives and God takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord (Job 1:21).” I don’t know where Wesley was going to sleep the night his house burned down, but I do know he was going to let the Lord worry about it. Don’t worry, be happy today. He told me to tell you that.