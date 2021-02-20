Ansell: Is it time to take a self-inventory and do some self-reflection?

KEN ANSELL

The Blonde went down to Houston recently to help the grad student move into a new apartment. The youngest daughter graduated with her bachelor’s degree a year ago, and subsequently she moved into her first real big girl apartment off campus. It was good, it was just in the ghetto, and she wanted something swanky in a neighborhood where she could walk the Champ the wonder dog, grab a cup of coffee and meet other people her age.

So Jennifer was gone a few days, and I missed her — because not only is she my wife, but she really is my best friend and we do everything together. One small detail about her being gone, which was on the bright side, is that we try to eat healthy. Basically we eat “clean” ... but since I don’t cook and when Jennifer left, I got to eat all the hot dogs, guacamole, tamales from 44 farms and frozen pizza I wanted, so I did enjoy some groceries while she was gone.

The wife left on a Friday, and so on Friday and Saturday I was pretty much in hibernation. I stayed in the house by myself feasting on packages of Wholly Guacamole and bags of Tostitos Scoops watching reruns on the television. I didn’t talk to anyone on those days, and by Sunday I knew I was not only missing Jennifer, but as I left for church, I noticed I was talking to Oscar the three-legged cat and I never talk to him, so my point is I did a little self-inventory. I reflected on my outward circumstances and realized I was missing human interaction, and I needed some help. Praise the Lord for Sunday morning church!

There’s a story in Luke 15 about a Prodigal Son who took his inheritance early and went to Vegas and spent all of his money partying. Starting in verse 14 it says, “when he had spent everything,” “he hired himself out” and was “sent … into the fields to feed pigs.” He was hungry and lonely, and then in verse 17 it says, “he came to himself.” In other words, he came to his senses, he took an inventory of his life, he woke up and said, “My father’s hired servants have more … but I perish here with hunger! I will arise and go to my father and I will say to him, ‘Father, I have sinned …” Of course we know the end of the story, it has a happy ending, and who doesn’t love that!

In Revelation 3:2, Jesus said, “I know your works. You have a reputation of being alive, but you are dead. Wake up, and strengthen what remains and is about to die, for I have not found your works complete in the sight of my God.” How about that for a wake up call?! Is it time to take a self-inventory and do some self-reflection? You know retail businesses take inventory to take a physical count of their material goods - to see if what they actually have is what they are supposed to have. Maybe it’s time for us to check in with Jesus and see what’s going on? To see how we are doing? Are we everything we think we are? It’s easy to stay in the ruts of life and just keep talking to the cat. He told me to tell you that.