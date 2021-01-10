Ansell: Our approach to daily life must not be tied to outward circumstance

KEN ANSELL

I was at the post office the other day. It was a Monday; typically, Monday is a busy day for me and normally a productive day. I hit Mondays running, emptying the inbox like a “boss,” and this Monday was no different.

The trip to the post office is where my Monday pumped the brakes on my efficiency. I love the post office, and I am convinced a postage stamp is the best value of anything in our modern economy. Whenever I send a letter (I love sending and getting mail so I send a lot) for the paltry price of 55 cents, I always think about how many people have to touch that letter before it gets to its final destination. It’s gotta be a lot of people, and all for 55 cents. I’m sorry; I have digressed.

Back to my story. Yes, I was cruising through my day, and then I got in line at the USPS. I was number six, wearing my mask and social distancing, waiting. And while I was waiting, I was watching. Watching the lady in front of me without her mask, talking on her phone. I was watching the guy at the front of the line not stand in the designated place the federal government had told him to stand. I thought he’s a rule breaker (I’m a rule follower), and I’m glad he doesn’t go to my church (just kidding). Then I was watching a guy ship a package, he was inside, standing at the counter (he dropped his glasses on the floor and I was wishing I had a can of Lysol to help him out). I wondered what was in the package and where it was going, maybe it was a late Christmas gift. Yikes! I think I might have crossed the line of being nosy.

My point of this rambling is that these people looked sad, like they were just trying to get by? Maybe a lot of folks are just trying to get by, you know, just trying to pay the bills? Just trying to keep our cars running and the lights on in our homes? We are trying to raise our kids or grandkids the best we can. We are just trying to get through our days as best we can and as safely as we can? In many ways, just trying to survive.

For some people maybe hope (confidence) and optimism (faith) have left the building; listen - can we talk? If we follow Jesus, our approach to our daily lives must not be tied to our outward circumstance. It sounds too simple, but God is not only bigger than our problems, but He is also in charge. Last time I checked, God is still in the business of turning our water into wine and multiplying what is in the food pantry. God’s desire is not for us to be depressed or anxious about anything (Matthew 6).

Hebrews 11:6 says, we can’t please God without faith. And verse 1 of that same passage describes faith as things hoped (confidence in) for and the assurance of things we do not see (yet). Everybody says they have faith, and yet Peter is the only one that got out of the boat that day and walked on water (Matthew 14).

Go ahead, express your faith today. Get out of the boat, walk with confidence, be hopeful, God is for you and not against you (Romans 8:31). You may have to wait, but while you are waiting, watch to see where God is at work and join Him there. He told me to tell you that. Go get’em!