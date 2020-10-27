Ellis County Christian Women’s Connection starts back up after 8-month hiatus due to COVID-19

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

A lot can occur over the course of almost nine months, and sadly, that is what happened to the ladies group normally based out of the Waxahachie Country Club. The Ellis County Christian Women’s Connection (“ECCWC”), a group that used to meet on the third Wednesday of every month, has been idle and unable to gather since their last meeting in February.

The ladies had enjoyed the amenities at the country club location for several years. Members from Waxahachie and other surrounding areas – including Midlothian, Red Oak, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, and even further beyond – have called Waxahachie their home place to gather and enjoy fellowship and a meal together, along with performances, speakers and other activities.

While the coronavirus has somewhat changed this women’s group, it has not changed their desire to continue their mission of seeking and leading the lost and hopeless to Christ. This local group is a part of Stonecroft Ministries, a non-denominational, Christian organization whose mission is to “equip and encourage women (of all ages) to impact their communities with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” according to Wikipedia.

Vice-chair Marglen Kinikin says, “Our first meeting back was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21. With all the complicated changes at the Waxahachie Country Club, our determined group met at the Waxahachie Bible Church. As part of our Leadership Team, we would like to publicly thank Pastor Bruce Zimmerman and his church for allowing our event to bring our Connection back into being.”

A total of 59 ladies filed into the temporary meeting place this past Wednesday. They were treated to beautiful piano entertainment, boxed lunches from McAlister’s and renewed fellowship. Nine new guests checked in that afternoon, as well.

From the piano to the guitar, the talented Susan Rodriguez (also a Dallas County Deputy Sheriff) sang and engaged the group in some fun, uplifting songs.

To close the afternoon festivities, featured speaker from Plano, Jan Preston, told the crowd about her years of dealing with deep depression and how her faith in Christ finally led her out of her self-imposed darkness.

To get information regarding next month’s event, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18, contact Barb Jacobs at 214-463-5064 or email her at barbjacobs19@gmail.com. The cost of the special catered “Thanksgiving Luncheon” is $15, and their next meeting place has been changed to Country View Golf Club, 240 W. Beltline Road, in Lancaster. The official cut off for reservations / cancellations for the November luncheon is Sunday, Nov. 15.

The ECCWC will be hosting its annual fundraiser for Stonecroft as part of the November meeting: A huge bake sale will feature a wide variety of pies, cakes, cookies, etc. Two ECCWC local artists will be presenting some of their merchandise for sale as well. Pat Smith of Lancaster will be selling jewelry, art/paintings and heirloom jewelry trees. Nettie Wharton of Waxahachie, known for her porcelain painting, will show the crowd some of her “under $30” gift ideas for the Christmas season.

Vice-Chair Kinikin urges all women who are interested in becoming a part of their group, or anyone "who just wants to come out and check us out ... Please call in and make your reservations for a fun time together on Nov. 18 in Lancaster!”