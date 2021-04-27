Local artist Linda Mae announces new single release

By Patty Hullett

Waxahachie has a brand new music artist in town.

Linda Mae Hanekamp, professionally known by her stage name of Linda Mae of Linda Mae Ministries, said she is excited to announce the release of her new Christian single, “Worshipping the King.” She penned the song in 2012, during what she describes as an extremely tough time in her life.

Linda recalls, “I was driving down the road one day and the words just mysteriously came to me. I sang it a few times, and I had a mental vision to record it one day. Because my late mother, Anita Hanekamp, helped me with the finished work, the song has a great deal of sentimental value to me personally. She passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. And though I dreamed of getting my composition recorded, it never seemed to happen for me back eight or nine years ago. But with her passing, I became even more determined to make my dream a reality.”

The vocalist has been singing solos since the age of 7.

She has been a member of several large choirs in her adult life – such as the Indiana Bible College Choir and the Motown Mass Choir, to name a couple. Both of these music groups have had numerous albums/CDs recorded over the years. Because she has been vocally trained for the majority of her life, Linda Mae said she now feels that she is ready, willing, and able to get out there and show the world what she can offer with her own style of original Christian music.

Linda's single has been released with the assistance of her producer, Stephen Droddy Music. She is currently at work on completing her new album this year.

In addition to her music, Linda is a published author of a 2012 book titled “Unfolding the Rose,” which is available on Amazon or via her website, www.lindamaeministries.com. She also has another book set to be released in the coming months, with a pending title of “Grace for Battle.”

Linda shares, “In my first book in 2012, I wrote in my book jacket bio that I was going to

record my song and eventually do my own album. Unfortunately, I had to put that dream on hold during that season of my life. However, this year – 2021 – another advantageous opportunity came to me, and I stepped into that dream again. My current singing goal is to finish writing all of my own original songs and finally complete my album. From there, I plan to take my music to local churches and to perform at community venues to reach out and to encourage people with my messages of hope

on my songs.”

Linda says, “My single ‘Worshipping the King’ is available on all standard music formats – like iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, etc. All of my songs will be available in hard copy when the actual album is complete. I will be having an album release party that will be open to the public when the album project is wrapped up.”

Linda has been a resident of Waxahachie for five years now. She is an active member of

Apostolic Living Way Church on North Rogers Street, where she leads worship and sings on the praise team.