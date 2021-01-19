Tinseltown Talks column: Remembering Peter Mark Richman

Nick Thomas

More Content Now

Growing up in the 60s and 70s, I remember Peter Mark Richman was always on television, guest starring in sci-fi classics such as “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits” or westerns like “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza.” But the prolific actor, who died Jan. 14 at age 93, almost took an entirely different career path.

“My father died when I was 16 and my brother was kind of a surrogate father,” Richman told me in 2014. “He was a pharmacist and I worked in his store as a teenager. He thought I should get a real education, so I ended up reluctantly going to pharmacy school. I expected to flunk out after 6 weeks but stuck it out, graduated, and became a licensed pharmacist in two states.”

However, the attraction of the stage, and later Hollywood, proved more enticing than dispensing penicillin.

“I managed a drugstore for a year, but always wanted to act,” explained Richman, who studied at New York’s Actors Studio before finding his way onto the East Coast stages in the early 1950s. “I was touring in a play called ‘The Rainmaker’ with Eva Marie Saint in New England when my agent called to say producer/director William Wyler wanted me to do a screen test for ‘Friendly Persuasion.’ I caught a private plane out west and got the role.”

The 1956 civil war western alongside Gary Cooper was Richman’s entry to Hollywood.

“He was just terrific, a hell of a guy, and very learned - far from the ‘yup’ character he is often depicted as in some films,” Richman said of Cooper. “When exchanging dialogue, he really digested what you said before replying - there was a thinking process going on rather than just reciting lines.”

In the credits for “Friendly Persuasion,” Richman is listed as simply Mark Richman. He took the daring step of modifying his name mid-career in 1971 by adding “Peter” after joining a spiritual movement called Subud that required adopting a name matching your inner life.

“My agent was worried when I told him I was planning a name change, thinking I may change it dramatically to something like Salvador! He was pleased when it was just Peter.”

In addition to acting, Richman wrote plays, novels, and short stories, and painted figurative expressionist portraits, holding numerous one-man shows over the years.

“I’m a real painter, not a celebrity artist,” he stressed. “I began painting in oils when I was 12 and have a good background in the mechanics of faces and figures.”

He continued acting into the 80s, 90s, and beyond in hit shows such as “Matlock,” “Murder She Wrote,” and “Three’s Company” and continues to entertain viewers in classic television reruns.

“I appeared in over 500 TV episodes,” he said, “I played a lot of doctors, but never did play a pharmacist.”

Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, Ala., and has written features, columns, and interviews for over 850 magazines and newspapers. See www.getnickt.org.