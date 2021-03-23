Showbiz Cinemas in Waxahachie To Livestream UFC Fight

Daily Light report

The Showbiz Cinemas Theater in Waxahachie is showing the UFC Fight between Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, live this Saturday, March 27.

The cinema held its first UFC livestream in January, streaming the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

"The first one did great, especially as the main event featured Conor McGregor. The next event was a three fight card that also did well, filling in our half capacity auditorium," shared Jeremy Devine, vice president of marketing and content for Showbiz Cinemas.

The fight scheduled for this Saturday will be screened at 9 p.m. on the giant SDX screen.

"This is one of only about 150 theaters in the country to now be doing this with UFC," Devine said.

Additionally, the theater plans to have a UFC event each month through at least August.

"Very fun, lots of Texas Chili Company hot dog sales, lots of popcorn and plenty of beer and drinks," Devine said.

The cinema is located at 108 Broadhead Road in Waxahachie. Visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/ for more information.