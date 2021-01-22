English Merchant's Parlour to hold a lecture on royal family

The English Merchant's Parlour plans an exclusive British history lecture on the British royal family for Sunday and welcomes the community to attend.

The event came about when Vicar Jason VanBorssum, of St. Mark the Evangelist Anglican Church, brought up Vicar Steven Jenkins to Parlour owner Mary Baskin. St. Mark the Evangelist Anglican Church holds its services in the Parlour on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to Baskin, Jenkins, who is British, is knowledgeable on the royal family and British history.

"He knows so many stories, little antidotes about the royal family," Baskin said. "The way we connected with him is through the Vicar of the Anglican Church here that's renting their space. He mentioned it to us and said 'this guy is really fantastic, wouldn't it be fun to do something like that?' Then we all met and got together and then he told us more about the different lectures he can do. We wanna see if it's well received here in the community."

Jenkins is scheduled to speak for about 40 minutes and will follow that with a Q&A with the audience.

"I think that it's interesting because we all are interested in and we've watched 'The Crown.' There's always such an interest in the royal family that I just think it will be really interesting and fun," said Baskin.

The event is expected to last from 5-8 p.m. Baskin said no reservations are required to attend and people can come and go.

The event will take place at 109 N. Rogers St., Waxahachie.

If the series is well liked by the community, Baskin said she hopes to make the event into a series in the near future.