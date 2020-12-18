Showbiz Cinemas is open for business, now as a family entertainment center.

After months of renovations, Showbiz Cinemas opened its doors to the community on Friday, Dec. 18, showcasing its improvements and offering new entertainment for all to enjoy.

The facility opened its doors at 11 a.m. with new movie showings,14 bowling lanes, an arcade, restaurant and more.

Showbiz Cinemas began selling tickets in advance for their showings on opening day and will be selling tickets to new movies like "Monster Hunter," “The Croods: A New Age” and “Fatale”.

“We’re running on a staggered schedule all the way through the day and on quite a few shows up to 8:05 p.m,” said Jeremy Devine, vice president of marketing and content for Showbiz Cinemas.

At the start of the new week, the theater will post its show listings for Dec. 25. A Christmas movie will be screening on Christmas day, and "Wonder Woman 1984" will be out for viewing.

Attractions

Despite the name, the business has added multiple attractions that have never been seen before in the building.

“Remember the theater and the entire bowling alley, bar and arcade are all multiple attractions. What I really wanna stress is (it's) not just a theater; it’s a family entertainment center,” shared Devine.

Other features customers now have access to in the building include a restaurant and ice cream and coffee bar – all within walking distance.

The arcade is filled with various original and cutting edge games, such as Marvel Adventure Lab, Skee-Ball Glow, Red Zone Rush, Connect 4 Hoops HD and more. Players can seek prizes at the redemption room after playing.

Additionally, the bowling alley serves cafe-style food and features an adjacent full bar with 20 taps of ice-cold beer choices.

COVID-19 Protocol

In the midst of its opening, the family entertainment center is taking various protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"We're purposely staggering cinemas, so that we don't have a large congregation of people at any one time. That's actually a safety protocol,” Devine said.

The facility is operating at 50 percent capacity based on the Texas state mandate.

“We remain passionate about providing our customers with outstanding choices for their entertainment and leisure experiences”, said Kevin Mitchell, Showbiz Cinemas President and CEO. “We are also proud to be a partner in the Cinema Safe program, initiated by the National Association of Theater Owners in consultation with noted epidemiologists. Safety is our number one concern. “

Grab Your Tickets

According to Devine, if customers buy their tickets in advance, they will have less checkpoints to go through before watching the film.

“If you go to showbiz.com and let’s say you’re bringing a ... party of five, so you buy your five tickets. And then automatically our point of sale system will X out the two seats on each side of your party. So what happens is we can go to 50 percent capacity, but we’re immediately doing the most important thing, we’re immediately creating that distance,” said Devine.

From Monday through Thursday, the facility with have different specials for its entertainment, depending on the age group.

Additionally, people can also rent private auditoriums for a "safer" and "secure" feeling. Prices range on the website.

To purchase tickets for showings or for additional information, customers can go to https://www.showbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/waxahachie/ .