Hachie Home Tour: A Celebration of Community and the homes that connect us!

Daily Light report

The inaugural Hachie Home Tour will feature eight unique homes across centuries of construction and design styles, with each homeowner on-site to speak to the history of their home, why they love their home and why they love Waxahachie. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 26-27.

Each home will be sponsored by a business in the local real estate/construction industry as well as feature a different food vendor at each home for a taste as you tour and explore. Communitywide event sponsors have also signed on to help bring this event to life. The event vision was launched by Lacey Rodgers of Living Right Designs and Jimmy Poarch, who is a longtime Waxahachie resident, property owner and Realtor.

“I recently purchased a historic 1895 home and was giving private tours of the demo process to friends just to see the bones before it’s complete. And I thought how cool would it be to open this up to the community so they too could witness the reno and restoration process. Thus, Hachie Home Tour was born and other homeowners also wanted to show their heart and home to Hachie," Poarch said.

As a designer coming from Austin by way of uptown Dallas, settling her design firm and family into her 1903 historic Waxahachie home, Rodgers, of Living Right Designs, has witnessed firsthand the thriving home community in Ellis County.

“As a designer, I have the joy of working with local homeowners, contractors and Realtors. Everyday I see a celebration of preserving the old while welcoming the new. There's so much of the renovation and restoration process that we are looking forward to sharing with the community. What makes this event special is how multiple businesses are coming together for this event — from Realtors, construction companies, designers, food vendors and more. It’s not only a celebration of homes but our small business network, too," Rodgers said.

A portion of the proceeds from the Hachie Home Tour will benefit local charity, "Walk In Love." The vision of the charity states, “Our vision is to bring meaningful change and unity to our community by loving and serving others. Partnering with local businesses, schools, and churches we hope to help meet the basic needs of those around us including housing, hunger, and relief.”

The event will feature eight homes and more than 40 businesses from across Waxahachie.

Tickets are available to purchase on Facebook / Eventbrite by searching “Hachie Home Tour," Ticket are $20 for a weekend pass or $5 at each home.