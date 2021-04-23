Midlo Market continues serving Midlothian community

In early February, Midlo Market opened its doors up to the Midlothian community, settling in the downtown area with a variety of goods offered for all visitors.

Co-owner Cass Clements had the idea of bringing this unique concept to Midlothian. The market is filled with baked goods, coffee and antiques for customers to buy.

The market attempted to open during the midst of the winter storm.

"COVID was tough on everyone and continues to be, and here we are being crazy and opening a small business in the middle of this. We tried to open right before the storm," Clements shared.

The market is filled with many small businesses and their own products. As the market continues serving the community, they want to support more Texas-owned and small businesses.

"We felt like this concept was missing in Midlothian. I live in Grapevine. We have EatZi's, and I love EatZi's. This is obviously a small town, more eclectic version of it in a way. They've got a lot more options, but we're slowly going to be offering more," Clements said.

The restaurant is set up like a grab-and-go. They have a range of options, including options for vegetarians and children. The menu is spread out because the restaurant is still developing, as the owners try and figure out their market.

"It's called a grab-and-go concept, but I think it's just an up scale grab-and-go. Some of our top sandwiches are the 'Mr. Crunch' and the 'Bacon, Jam and Cheese Sandwich.' We have a Nutella and peanut butter banana sandwich. Those are things that are comforting I think," Clements explained. "The Mr. Crunch has a crunchy parmesan top on it, and the bacon jam is a sweet and savory, a little bit spicy jam made out of bacon with cheddar cheese."

Stephen Rolands, an employee of Midlo Markets, recommends the Mr. Crunch because it's his favorite.

Many people have visited the market, and one group recently held brunches with their friends.

"I had three ladies come in the other day, and they spent like three hours just hanging out and talking, and they loved it because it was quiet, because it was quaint, it was cozy. They could sit in here in the soft seating area and just chat and spend time," Clements said. "On Saturday, we even had some people come in and do brunch. So they can pop open a bottle of champagne, they had a six pack of beer, we made them all kinds of food, and it was quiet. At first, one of the girls even said, 'Yeah I didn't know if this was going to be a place to come because we have to wait on ourselves, but man this turned out to be perfect.'"

The market also has happy hour available from 4-7 p.m.

Midlo Market is located at 216 W Ave. F in Midlothian. They are open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7p.m. Visit their Facebook: @midlomkt .