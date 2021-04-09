McDonald’s restaurants across state look to hire 25,000 new employees

Staff Report

McDonald's restaurants throughout Texas will host a hiring event from April 13-15, looking to add 2,000 new employees in North Texas. This event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews.

This will be a three-day hiring event as part of a collaborative effort among McDonald’s restaurants in Texas to hire nearly 25,000 workers throughout the state to keep up with hiring demands, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

“This spring, McDonald’s owner/operators across North Texas are hiring 2,000 people in our communities,” said Chuck O’Reilly, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operator co-operative. “As local business owners, we’re proud to offer employees the opportunity to learn important life skills, whether they’re looking for a summer job or starting a career.”

Job openings vary per participating restaurant, with both crew and management positions are available, the release states.

"Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment," the release states.

To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

These include wellness and temperature checks, social-distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them. They can also Text APPLY to 36453 or apply online anytime at careers.mcdonalds.com .