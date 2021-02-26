H-E-B hold Quest for Texas Best 2021 contest

Daily Light Report

For the eighth year, H-E-B is holding its annual Quest for Texas Best contest. The grocery chain has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include nonfood items.

According to a news release, "In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join!"

Entries can be submitted from Feb. 24 through April 7.

Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their products on H-E-B shelves across the state.

“Through Quest, we have the opportunity to connect with even more Texas-based innovators each year, which helps us further curate rich and robust offerings for customers,” said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B. “While we were unable to formally hold the competition in 2020, we still found a number of excellent companies. We look forward expanding that list with the 2021 competition.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions on March 2, 10 and 11. Participants must register, and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve a space and review competition details, visit heb.com/quest.

After the April 7 deadline, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the Top 20 applicants, who will then present their products Aug. 24-26 at the San Antonio Food Bank before a panel of judges, who will determine the top four winning products.

Eligible products must not be available at any other large chain or retailer, and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.