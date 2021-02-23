Blue Line Boxing & Fitness to hold Grand Opening

This weekend, the community is invited to attend the grand opening for Blue Line Boxing & Fitness with owner Johnny Determan.

"I am very excited that my dream of having my own gym is finally here. We are having our grand opening this Saturday, and then it will be open for the public to come," shared Determan.

The celebration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

"I have gotten overwhelming support from the community. I did not think I would have as much interest as I do starting off. It has been great," said Determan.

On Sunday, the gym announced that Determan's father, John Determan Sr., will aid as an assistant trainer. A few words were written in the gym's Facebook post, explaining John's experience: "Determan Sr. began boxing as a teenager and continued through college. He won four District Golden Glove titles and also fought professionally across the Midwest. He has trained boxers for over 20 years at a national amateur level and also professionally. He has worked in Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Emergency Preparedness his entire career. Determan Sr. has instructed hundreds of people in Active Shooter response, Situational Awareness, and Self Defense and will offer these trainings sporadically at Blue Line Boxing & Fitness."

"I think the gym will serve best as an outlet for our community. My mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, and that is exactly how I picture it. The community being involved and a part is key," Determan said.

The gym is located at 2498 FM 66 #1053 in Waxahachie.

Go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/texas/waxahachie/blue-line-boxing-and-fitness/6104477/ for more information.