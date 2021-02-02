Come March, Barry Orr to retire from FirstBank & Trust of Texas

Daily Light report

On Jan. 28, FirstBank & Trust of Texas announced the retirement of CEO Barry Orr, effective March 31, 2021.

Orr is the organizer and founder of FirstBank & Trust, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

“Over the last 25 years, to have had the opportunity to lead the people who make FirstBank & Trust what it is has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” Orr said. He will continue to lead and serve as chairman of the Board of Directors for FirstBank & Trust and on the Board of Directors for Heartland Financial, USA, Inc.

FirstBank & Trust, originally named FirstBank Lubbock Bancshares, opened in 1996 with $10 million in assets. By building relationships and serving the communities of West Texas, Orr led the growth of the bank to more than $1 billion in assets before it was acquired by Heartland Financial, USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) in 2018.

After acquiring AimBank in December 2020, FirstBank & Trust has more than $3 billion in assets and is the largest of Heartland’s 11 member banks.

“Barry’s accomplishments go far beyond the balance sheet,” said Bruce K. Lee, president and CEO of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. “His leadership and the impact he’s had on the people he’s worked with and the customers he’s served truly distinguishes him.”

Orr has been a pillar of the community in Lubbock, Texas, and has a long history of community service, which includes chairing a $190 million bond election for the city of Lubbock, serving on the Board of Lubbock Methodist Hospital, chairing the Covenant Medical Center Foundation, serving as president of the Greater Lubbock Rotary Club and chairing the Chancellor’s Council at Texas Tech University. He has served the banking industry as a board member of the Texas Bankers Association and currently serves as chairman of the board for the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

Orr’s banking career began in 1976 with First Republic Bank in Lubbock. He served as senior vice president for Lubbock National Bank for 12 years prior to organizing First Bank Lubbock Bancshares.

Effective April 1, FirstBank & Trust President Greg Garland will assume the duties of CEO and continue as president. Garland began his banking career in 1983 with Lubbock National Bank, where he served as a senior vice president in lending. He joined FirstBank & Trust in October 1996 and assumed the position of senior vice president and served as chief lending officer, working closely with Orr in leading and growing the bank.

In March 2003, Garland was promoted to president of FirstBank & Trust. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

“The success of FirstBank and PrimeWest Mortgage has been driven through Barry’s vision, passion and desire to serve our customers,” Garland said. “His leadership has empowered our staff to exceed the expectations of our customers. With his vision and leadership, opportunities were embraced, creating a culture built to serve our customers and the communities where we’re located.”

Also effective April 1, Tim White will be promoted to president of the North Region. Scott Wade continues in his role as president of the South Region.

“I have the utmost respect for Barry, previously with AimBank as the competition and now working alongside him at FirstBank & Trust. I wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Wade. “I look forward to working closely with Greg and Tim to continue serving our customers and building upon the wonderful legacy Barry leaves behind.”