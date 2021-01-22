McDonnell Coates, LLC, and McDonnell Richardson CPA, PC rebrands

After reevaluating their mission statement in 2020, McDonnell Coates, LLC, and McDonnell Richardson CPA, PC, are rebranding and have renamed themselves to Simplified Business Solutions, Accounting, Legal, Payroll & Tax.

The business has served Ellis County businesses and residents for 18 years, according to a news release.

“We believe the new look better matches what we’ve become since 2003: a provider of a wide array of professional accounting, legal, accounting, payroll, and tax services,” said Kevin McDonnell, partner and owner of the two businesses. “We provide a two-in-one company with solutions to help better manage your business needs."

The move for change of the company came as the two-in-one firm, which offers a holistic approach to clients' legal and financial needs, wanted to showcase the company's values to the clients they serve in Ellis County and the surrounding area.

“We have been blessed to call the best county in Texas, Ellis County, our home for over 18 years,” McDonnell said. “Our mission is to improve and help our communities succeed and flourish even in these challenging times. We believe our combined experience can be a major asset to any small to medium size business.”

According to Aubrey Coates, in client relations, "A small team inside the firm worked to find something that appeared crisp, approachable, smart, friendly, and a design to encompass our philosophy, to partner with our clients to achieve growth and success."

The goal of the company is to lead the accounting and tax firm, law firm and payroll firm as it navigates the changing demands of the marketplace.

Company officials are hopeful that the onsite attorneys' and certified public accountants' combined experience in tax, business, accounting, payroll, and law can help simplify everyday business needs, allowing their client to focus on what makes their business special, according to the news release.

Coates shared that the company is always looking to expand.

Simplified Business Solutions is located in Waxahachie with a second office in Ennis.

For more information on Simplified Business Solutions, visit www.simplifiedcpas.com or www.simplifiedlegal.com.