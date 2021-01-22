SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

FLORA joins the Waxahachie community as a new business.

Kenya Menjivar
Waxahachie Daily Light

On Jan. 15, FLORA held its grand opening, joining the Waxahachie community as a new Main Street business.

FLORA is owned by Bianca Lopez, who specializes in floral design for weddings, events and everyday celebrations.

Jesse Lopez(Left), Bianca Lopez, and Sandy King pose as Bianca holds her chamber plaque.

In her about section, Lopez states, "While I have always had a passion for planning and creating, I never imagined floral design could bring me so much joy! It has become so much more than a creative outlet: it has evolved into a way for me to connect with others as they celebrate life's sweetest moments, which is why I take so much pride in the work I do, and the services I provide!"

Lopez opened her floral business in a 1900s historical home in Waxahachie.

"Today’s the day! I can’t help but get emotional looking back at our journey to this day. Today is a culmination of every position I’ve ever held. It’s years of learning and growing as a designer. It’s the workshops, weddings, and dedication to building this business. Thankful for it all," shared Lopez through a Facebook post. 

The Chamber came to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business. 

"You know that feeling you get when you KNOW you are in the presence of a human who is fully and authentically themself? Their way of living and being leaves a lasting impact on anyone and anything they encounter? Member of the chamber and owner of FLORA, Bianca Lopez, is one of those people. Her professional talents are one-of-a-kind, but her business, through and through, is a masterpiece," shared the Chamber in a Facebook post.

FLORA is located at 500 W. Main St., Waxahachie.

Folks can go to www.floratx.com for additional information. The business is also available through Instagram @floratx_ .