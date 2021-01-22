FLORA joins the Waxahachie community as a new business.

On Jan. 15, FLORA held its grand opening, joining the Waxahachie community as a new Main Street business.

FLORA is owned by Bianca Lopez, who specializes in floral design for weddings, events and everyday celebrations.

In her about section, Lopez states, "While I have always had a passion for planning and creating, I never imagined floral design could bring me so much joy! It has become so much more than a creative outlet: it has evolved into a way for me to connect with others as they celebrate life's sweetest moments, which is why I take so much pride in the work I do, and the services I provide!"

Lopez opened her floral business in a 1900s historical home in Waxahachie.

"Today’s the day! I can’t help but get emotional looking back at our journey to this day. Today is a culmination of every position I’ve ever held. It’s years of learning and growing as a designer. It’s the workshops, weddings, and dedication to building this business. Thankful for it all," shared Lopez through a Facebook post.

The Chamber came to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business.

"You know that feeling you get when you KNOW you are in the presence of a human who is fully and authentically themself? Their way of living and being leaves a lasting impact on anyone and anything they encounter? Member of the chamber and owner of FLORA, Bianca Lopez, is one of those people. Her professional talents are one-of-a-kind, but her business, through and through, is a masterpiece," shared the Chamber in a Facebook post.

FLORA is located at 500 W. Main St., Waxahachie.

Folks can go to www.floratx.com for additional information. The business is also available through Instagram @floratx_ .