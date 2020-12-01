Santa Claus is coming to Waxahachie virtually

Santa Claus is still coming to Waxahachie, but this year things will look different. He is making his first appearance virtually, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the virtual tree lighting.

Community members can be on the lookout for Santa to make an appearance every Wednesday on Facebook, until Christmas Day.

"Each Wednesday, we will post a video (on Facebook and Instagram) of Santa at a different location in Waxahachie. Residents can guess where Santa is, and we will draw a random winner from the comments each week to win a fun Waxahachie prize pack," shared Amy Borders, the city's director of communications and marketing.

Additionally, according to Border, there may be other entities that are doing other virtual Santa appearances online.

"First post starts this Wednesday, December 2.... Merry Christmas, Everyone," stated a Facebook post from the city of Waxahachie.

The tree lighting will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 and can be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/events/471109440521660

To watch the videos from Santa, be on the lookout from the city Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Waxahachie-Official-Municipal-Page-159533114724 .