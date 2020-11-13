Sims Library thanks the community for their support

Submitted by Sims Library

The Nicholas P. Sims Library Board of Directors and Library Staff would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which show-cased the new addition and reopening.

Sims Library would like to express appreciation to Eubanks Florist for the lovely floral arrangement given for this occasion. Please plan to stop by the Library to tour the new additions, including the beautiful Event Room which can be reached by the new elevator.

The Library Board would like to remind everyone and thank them in advance for following the COVID guidelines established to ensure your safety and the safety of the employees. The pandemic onset has changed Library operations and will be re-evaluated on a continual basis.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Library staff is excited to be open again to serve the community!