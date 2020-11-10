Owner of Oma's Jiffy Burger dies

Owner of the famous Oma’s Jiffy Burger, Oma Shaw, passed away on Oct. 31, leaving a legacy in the city of Waxahachie.

In 1970, Shaw opened the burger joint on Jan. 19, selling burgers for 20 cents and drinks for 5 cents each.

“Jiffy Burger is the name I opened with in 1970, but everyone calls it Oma’s. I named it Jiffy Burger because it was a fast operation and we worked hard to move the people through the lines. We made numerous friends, heard a lot of jokes and a lot of stories right here at what I call my second home,” said Shaw in her tribute, prior to her death.

The burger joint originally opened at a building on College Street for 16 months until that building was torn down. Since then, the restaurant has been located on Water Street.

“The bar, bar stools, grill and part of the ceiling I had on College Street are still at Oma’s today,” said Shaw. “These items are over forty years old. As you sit back and enjoy 'The Best Hamburger In Waxahachie,' remember, you are also part of the tradition.”

Shaw was born on Sept. 16, 1924, passing at the age of 96. A memorial service was held on Nov. 4 at the Sardis Cemetery in Waxahachie.

Many left words of thankfulness and adoration on a tribute wall for Shaw. The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce gave public condolences on its Facebook page.

“On behalf of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff, we would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones of Mrs. Oma Skipper Shaw. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn the loss of such an exceptional woman,” shared the Chamber. “To say Oma's life and legacy has substantially impacted the lives of locals and tourists would be an understatement. Oma established a staple in our community that is impossible to picture Waxahachie without. Thank you Oma's Jiffy Burger for 50+ years of never failing to fill our stomachs and our hearts."

Community members can continue to enjoy a burger at the long-running restaurant at 403 Water St.

Oma's is open throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.