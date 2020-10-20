The Leader Summit to commence on Oct. 23, hosted with help from the Waxahachie Chamber

At less than a week away, the Leader Summit "Lead Where You Are" is still allowing folks to register before its big kick-off on Friday, Oct. 23.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., hosted at The Oaks at 777 S. Interstate 35-E, in Red Oak.

"We are also excited to have four breakout sessions providing tools to encourage everyone to lead where they are in life. Last but not least, we will welcome a panel of local leaders to the stage to model crucial conversations and encourage guests to be part of positive action in their communities," said Sandy King, president and CEO of Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release, attendees will listen to breakout sessions and panels on topics including:

Leading to Emotional Health

Leading to Expand Your Influence

Leading From Uncertainty to Hope

Leading with the Essentials of a Complete Leader

Leading Toward Unity

The line-up includes speakers such as: Dr. John C. Maxwell, comedian Michael Jr. and LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers.

Candace Payne, also known as “Chewbacca Mom,” is expected to emcee the event.

King said she is very excited for the community to get to experience the summit.

"I think the majority of people are still burdened with questions about the future after COVID. Everyone wants to have hope and positive visions for the future and we believe the 2020 Summit will help them to move along that path," King said. "We have received overwhelming gratitude and support from the community for moving forward with the Summit, especially with the line-up we have planned."

To purchase tickets and and learn more about the summit, visit: www.theleadersummit.com.