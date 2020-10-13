New Waxahachie insurance agent joins Hermann Sons Life insurance

Waxahachie Daily Light

Mark Mundy of Waxahachie has joined the team of Hermann Sons Life insurance agents, the company announced.

Mundy will be representing Hermann Sons Life in the Dallas and Waxahachie areas.

Mundy has been a financial adviser since 1988 when he joined Equitable AXA in Dallas. In 2003, he formed Mundy Financial Solutions and joined Foster Financial.

According to a news release, "He has been hosting the Friday afternoon segment of Renegade Radio on KNON 89.3 since 1992. Renegade Radio is one of the longest-running shows in Dallas. A lifelong resident of Dallas, he graduated from Hillcrest High School."

Mundy attended Texas State University in San Marcos, the University of Texas at

Austin and Sul Ross State University in Alpine, among others. He received a degree

in geology and continues to have an interest in the Big Bend area, where he did

his field work.

He holds Texas insurance and real estate licenses and a private pilot’s license and has been a member of Columbia Hermann Sons Life Lodge in Dallas since 1996, according to the release.

The nonprofit, Hermann Sons Life offers members financial protection for their families with its life insurance and annuity products. The Home Office is located in San Antonio.

For more information on the products and benefits of Hermann Sons Life, call Mundy at (214) 202-8442 or go to hermannsonslife.org.