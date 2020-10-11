FORT WORTH Alex Lack threw for 291 yards and six touchdowns to lead Lubbock Christian High School to a 60-14 win over Calvary Christian in TAPPS Division III-IV, District 1 play on Saturday.

Lack, who also ran for 21 yards, completed 14 of his 20 passes in the triumph.

Cade Landrum was the main target, catching three passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles who pitched a second-half shutout.

Kingdom Prep Academy (6-man)

McKellan Bundy and Ben Lashaway combined for 310 yards and nine touchdowns to power Kingdom Prep Academy to a 90-42 win over Midland Trinity in TAPPS 6-Man Division III, District 1 play on Friday.

Bundy led the offense with 183 yards and eight touchdowns on 23 carries, while Lashaway chipped in 127 yards and one score on 13 totes.

On defense, Samuel Griffin and Bundy each finished with five total tackles. Griffin also added an interception to his stat line as the Warriors pitched a fourth-quarter shutout as well.

Shallowater volleyball

TULIA Tynli Harris had a stellar night on the back row, amassing 27 digs to go along with four assists and two aces to help the Fillies down Tulia 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 in District 2-3A play on Saturday.

With the triumph, Shallowater improved to 17-7 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Summer Williams added 14 kills and five digs, while Taylor Moravcik tallied 10 kills and two blocks in the win for the Fillies.

Shallowater is slated to host Idalou in a 6 p.m. Tuesday district contest.