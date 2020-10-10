CEDAR PARK To understand the evolution of Cedar Park football, mull this fact for a moment.

In a 56-24 thrashing of Georgetown Friday at Gupton Stadium, the Timberwolves who rose to statewide prominence a decade ago with a mauling offensive line and a relentless rushing attack didn’t attempt their first designed run until their fifth possession, well into the second quarter.

Of course, Cade Haught went seven yards for a touchdown on the carry, which was part of a 49-3 blitz by the Timberwolves in the first half that all but sealed their win in the District 11-5A Division I opener. Quarterback Ryder Hernandez attacked the beleaguered Georgetown secondary much like he has the Cedar Park record books; he threw early, often and with pure abandon while completing 21 of 32 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.

Hernandez ended the game with 339 yards on 23 completions after playing just one series in the second half. Already the school record-holder for passing yards, the Texas State baseball pledge and three-year starter needs just one touchdown pass to catch Mak Sexton in the school record books, and he needs two more completions to match another Sexton school record.

What in the name of Spencer Drango and Dominic Espinosa is going on in Cedar Park?

"Ryder, he’s a dog," said senior slot maestro Gunnar Abseck, who had six catches for 79 yards. "With Ryder throwing the ball, we’re not scared to light anyone up. We have the backs that can tote the rock, but whatever we can do that’s best for us, that’s what we’ll do."

Cedar Park’s offense began to morph from a power running game led by future all-Big 12 Conference linemen Drango (Baylor) and Espinosa (Texas) into a passing attack when Sexton started at quarterback from 2015-17. Sexton went 39-3 while leading the Timberwolves to their second state title and setting virtually every school passing record.

With Hernandez and a gifted group of senior receivers that includes Abseck, Josh Cameron (six catches, 97 yards, 1 TD against Cedar Park) and Jack Hestera (five catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs), none of those records will last long.

Cedar Park (3-0, 1-0 District 11-5A I) has thrown for 943 yards in its three wins, compared to 284 yards rushing. Led by Haught (88 yards, three TDs), the Timberwolves had a season-high 141 yards on the ground against Georgetown.

"Our efficiency in the passing game has been really high all three games," said Cedar Park coach Carl Abseck, Gunnar’s father. "It goes back to what Ryder can do and to having a number of guys on the outside that can make plays. Ryder doesn’t have to make just one throw or one read. He can go to a lot of guys that can make plays."

Cameron, who shook off a vicious hit early in the game while going across the middle, thought that Cedar Park’s passing game would prove the difference in a meeting between two teams used to making the playoffs.

"We were really confident, and we had a great week of practice," Cameron said. "And the way they align their defense, we thought it would be open."

Cedar Park’s defense carried its fair share, too, especially while holding Georgetown to 81 yards of offense in the first half. Defensive lineman Murray Robinson was a constant presence in the Eagles’ backfield and even picked off an attempted screen pass in the second quarter, and defensive back Josh Bretz had two of the Timberwolves’ unofficial seven sacks.

"We played about as well as we could for a half," Carl Abseck said.

Georgetown (2-1, 0-1), which has now lost eight consecutive games to Cedar Park dating back to 2009, must rebound quickly in a district loaded with playoff hopefuls. The Eagles host Manor next week, and the Mustangs reached a regional final a year ago.

"We got punched in the mouth, and we didn’t respond very good," Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin said. "And that’s my fault. We have to do a better job as coaches to have our guys ready to play. But I mean, we played a Division I-level quarterback tonight, and that’s the (No. 6) team in the state. They’re good. We want to play at that level, and we have to get better."