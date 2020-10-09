Daily Light report

DALLAS — Brendon Winsor accounted for two of Ferris’ touchdowns as the Yellowjackets beat Dallas Hillcrest, 22-7, on Thursday night in a non-district game at Franklin Stadium.

Winsor scored on a 41-yard pass from Nate Aguinaga in the second quarter, then returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter for Ferris (3-2), which was playing its first game in almost three weeks.

Winsor's 81-yard kickoff return came in response to Hillcrest’s only touchdown of the game. Carter Sido recovered an errant snap and scrambled to the left before finding Jakobi Hardy with a pass at the goal line.

Kayden Barnes rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown for the Jackets. Aguinaga completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 94 yards and a TD and ran 12 times for 60 yards.

Hillcrest's Nasir Reynolds rushed for a game-high 101 yards on 23 carries. Damarlynn Bell recovered two first-half fumbles, but Hillcrest didn't capitalize. Meanwhile, Hillcrest lost a fumble at the Ferris 2-yard line in the second quarter.

In the second half, Ferris protected its lead with a ball-control rushing attack, attempting only one pass after halftime.