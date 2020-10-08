Coach Vince Sharp’s Anna Coyotes tennis team brought home the gold with their 19-0 win over Gainesville to finish an undefeated run through District 10-4A.
The Coyotes finished with an overall record in district match play of 54-3.
The Melissa Cardinals also picked up an 18-1 win over Whitesboro to clinch second place in the district.
The official order of finish in District 10-4A was first-place Anna, second-place Melissa, Whitesboro in third place and Gainesville fourth.
All four schools will be qualified for the bi-district round of the UIL State Team Tennis event Oct. 26-27. Their opponents will be determined at a later date with each facing a team from another district.
Sharp commented on the accomplishment of his 2020 squad.
"I am proud of this team. We are hoping to make it back to the regional tournament (final 16 teams in the state) for the third-straight year. As far as I have been told, no other sport in Anna school history has been to two regional tourneys, so a third-straight trip would be amazing," he said.
"The new state rankings come out later this week, and we are expecting to be quite a bit higher than the pre-season rankings with how we have fared."
In this year’s pre-season ranking, Anna was at number 20 and Melissa was at number 25 in Class 4A.
District 10-4A also selected its all-district team for 2020, based off of a point system outlined in the District 10-4A minutes.
The higher a player plays in the lineup, the more points they get. Each coach basically fills out a lineup. If there is a tie, the player that played the higher spot on their team gets the spot, and if still a tie, both are put on the all-district team.
The extra superlatives are Boys and Girls District MVP (the two players with the most points), and Boys and Girls District Newcomers of the Year. This award goes to the boy and girl that are new to the varsity level who had the most points.
The District 10-4A All-District team is as follows:
1st Team Boys Singles
Ryan Lamar - Anna (District MVP)
Bow Gates - Anna
Brendan Muisyo - Anna
Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro
Luke Adcox - Anna
AJ Gonzalez - Melissa
2nd Team Boys Singles
RJ Frazier - Anna (Boys Newcomer of the Year)
Om Patel - Melissa
Dawson Mercer -Melissa
Landry Burwell - Melissa
Ethan Worley - Whitesboro
Kyler Bowley - Whitesboro
1st Team Girls Singles
Morgan Sharp - Anna (District MVP)
Payton Wickliffe - Anna
Molli Woodbury - Anna
Mackenzie Wilke - Melissa
Ximena Buhr - Melissa
Maura Ballard - Anna
Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa (Girls Newcomer of the Year)
2nd Team Girls Singles
Skylar McCaskill -Melissa
Sagrario Labrada - Whitesboro
Alli Muntz - Whitesboro
Kate Adcox - Anna
Oli Hildebrand - Whitesboro
Lexi Serna - Whitesboro
1st Team Boys Doubles
Ryan Lamar - Anna
Brendan Muisyo - Anna
Dawson Mercer - Melissa
Om Patel - Melissa
Wyatt Reedy - Whitesboro
Ethan Worley - Whitesboro
2nd Team Boys Doubles
Bow Gates - Anna
RJ Frazier - Anna
AJ Gonzalez - Melissa
Benny Gonzalez - Melissa
PK Kagore - Anna
Luke Adcox - Anna
Mixed Doubles 1st Team
Lars Costilla/Ozaze Osemwenka - Melissa
Mixed Doubles 2nd Team
Kenny Bibb/Yulissa Hernandez - Anna
Honorable Mention
Micah Sharpe - Gainesville
Brianna Orduna - Gainesville