Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Class 6A No. 23-ranked Waxahachie Lady Indians volleyball team played a solid match with very few unforced errors on Friday night as they rolled past District 11-6A rival Cedar Hill in straight sets, 25-5, 25-11, 25-15.

Kate Morgan led WHS with 18 kills with an impressive .666 hitting percentage, and served eight points with three aces. Jh’Kyah Head added eight kills as the Lady Indians took control of the game with strong serving and dominant play.

Emma Smithey finished with four kills; Brooklyn Baskin had 16 points with four aces and six digs; Avery Long added 14 points with four aces and six digs; Maddie Fuller had 12 assists and six digs; and Taylor Cavazos served 11 points with two aces and also contributed 11 assists.

The Lady Indians (8-1, 2-0) were scheduled to face Waco Midway at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. They will hit the road again on Friday, traveling to Duncanville for a 5:30 p.m. first serve.

The Class 5A No. 10-ranked Lady Panthers added two more wins to their ledger last week, staying perfect in District 14-5A play on Friday evening with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 home sweep of a rebuilding Red Oak team.

Sophomore Kenna Buchanan led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while senior Aryn Walton had 31 assists and 10 digs, sophomore Jenna McMichael finished with 23 digs and three aces, and junior Payton Rink added seven kills.

Megan O’Neal had four kills and Brooke O’Neal added three kills for the Lady Hawks (5-8, 1-1). Makinzie Taplin added nine assists, Alyssa Lopez served two aces, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had seven blocks and Mizani McKellar had 11 digs.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers stepped out of district for a match at Arlington High and rallied to pull out a hard-fought five-set win, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10. Buchanan finished with 27 kills and 23 digs, while Walton added 10 kills, 21 digs, four blocks and an eye-popping 55 assists. Junior Kennedy King finished with 10 kills and four blocks; sophomore Lauren Safrit also had 12 digs and four blocks; McMichael led the team with 31 digs; and senior Karsyn Curry finished with 19 digs.

MHS (8-1, 2-0) was scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will host Waco University on Friday at 5 p.m.

Red Oak, meanwhile, was to host Joshua on Tuesday and will travel to Ennis on Friday.