By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

When you hold your opponent to 21 yards of total offense and one first down in the second half of a 5-point ballgame at halftime, you probably would expect to win.

The Waxahachie Indians dominated time of possession, total plays and offensive yardage against visiting Arlington Lamar at Lumpkins Stadium in their 2020 home opener thanks to a defense that never quit. But when it came to closing the deal, things went pear-shaped quickly for an offense that couldn’t get out of its own way.

The Indians suffered a total of six turnovers, including a 100-yard interception runback that completely flipped the outcome as the Tribe suffered a 19-7 non-district loss to the Vikings on Friday night.

"Turnovers killed us," WHS head coach Todd Alexander said. "They didn’t stop us all night. We stopped ourselves. Once we got into the red zone we found ways to stop ourselves tonight."

Lamar’s Harold West, the defensive back who went coast-to-coast for the pick six in the third quarter, very nearly repeated the feat at the end of the game when he picked off a pass at the 5-yard line, slipped loose and went 90 yards before finally being hauled down from behind by WHS sophomore quarterback Roderick Hartsfield at the other 5.

Coming off a near-200-yard game in the opener, senior running back Shawn Cherry was a workhorse once again, carrying the ball 30 times for 179 yards and the Indians’ lone score.

"He’s a cat that’s going to get the ball, make a cut and get downhill," Alexander said of Cherry. "He’s that type of runner. He’s real strong and a smart runner. He did a good job protecting the football tonight."

But it was a tough night for the Tribe through the air. Quarterbacks Casey Kelly and Hartsfield combined for just 78 yards and five interceptions. Playmaker receiver Brandon Hawkins Jr. was held to only five catches for 32 yards.

The Indians opened the second half with designs on the lead, but a Kelly pass intended for Hawkins in the end zone was picked off at the goal line by Lamar’s West, who followed blockers the whole way to make it 19-7 at the 7:12 mark of the third.

The remainder of the night was filled with offensive frustration for the Indians. Another pass into the end zone was intercepted on fourth-and-goal three minutes into the fourth quarter, and the Indians couldn’t capitalize on a shanked punt when Hartsfield, eyeing the pylon, lost his grip on the ball at the 1-yard line and the ball bounced out of the end zone for a touchback.

The Indians held Lamar (1-1) to just 153 offensive yards for the entire game.

"The defense played lights out," Alexander said. "They basically just gave up seven points. Those guys are fighters. Their character showed tonight because they never laid down. And they were on the field a lot at times."

Lamar’s Blake Ford opened the scoring with a 20-yard field goal following the first interception, but the Indians used a strong kickoff return by Hawkins to set up a 61-yard, 12-play drive that culminated in Cherry’s 2-yard run late in the first quarter.

The Tribe maintained the lead with a heads-up play by senior punter Clyde Melick. A bad snap sailed all the way into the end zone, but Melick alertly booted the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety, denying Lamar a touchdown and keeping WHS on top for the moment, 7-5.

"We go over those special scenarios every week," Alexander said.

But from there, the Vikings took the lead for keeps right before the end of the half as a partially-blocked punt gave Lamar a short field. Anthony Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 43.8 seconds left, and Lamar went into the locker room with a 12-7 edge.