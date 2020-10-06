By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Every year starting in 1939, and most years in the three decades before that, the football teams from Waxahachie and Ennis high schools have met on the gridiron.

This rivalry developed over the years into what is today known as the Battle of 287. The winner is awarded possession of a U.S. Highway 287 sign, to be kept until the next meeting between the two.

This year’s postponement of fall athletics by the University Interscholastic League because of COVID-19 only delayed the inevitable clash of these two storied football teams. The 99th edition of this rivalry, originally scheduled for Sept. 11, will take place this Friday night at Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Waxahachie (1-1) is coming off a disappointing 19-7 loss to Arlington Lamar after an impressive 34-7 road win at Copperas Cove, while Ennis (1-0) holds the No. 1 ranking in the state in Class 5A Division II, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. After a season-opening 52-21 win against a strong Red Oak team, the Lions’ game against Keller Fossil Ridge was canceled last Friday, and the Lions chose to take the weekend off instead of rescheduling another opponent.

Last fall, the Lions snapped a four-game losing streak in the rivalry with the Indians and now once again lead the overall series, 47-46-5. Barring another change in the schedule, the 100th Battle of 287 will take place at Waxahachie’s Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Normally, about 10,000 fans would pack either stadium when these two teams would collide. But this year, with social-distancing orders in place, only about half the number of tickets will be sold. For WHS fans, general admission tickets are being sold online at https://gofan.co/app/events/96984 .

Last year, the Indians brought a four-game winning streak into the rivalry game, which was the 2019 opener for both teams. The Lions, though, won back the road sign with a 21-13 win at Lumpkins Stadium and used that victory to catapult themselves all the way to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Aledo in overtime.

Quarterback Collin Drake was 16-of-21 for 207 passing yards in last year’s game, which was his first start for the Lions. Drake accounted for 35 touchdowns and 3,500 total yards last year en route to unanimous District 8-5A MVP and All-Ellis County Football Player of the Year honors. Now a senior, Drake will lead the Lions into Friday night’s game.

Devion Beasley returns for the Lions after rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in last year’s game. Wide receiver Laylon Spencer, tight end Clayton Jenkins and offensive linemen Dorian Strawn and Tomorrio Pace are a number of standouts from last year.

The Lions are strong on defense as well with a veteran presence, led by defensive linemen Deryous Stokes and Jarveon Williams, linebacker Caden Hubbard and defensive backs Beasley and Dee Johnson.

The Indians, however, aren’t completely bereft of returning talents. Receiver Brandon Hawkins Jr. caught a 15-yard touchdown pass late in last year’s game, the first of 14 total TD catches on the year for him in a junior year that saw him eclipse 1,100 total receiving yards. Kieran Page and Jaden Basham also return as targets for WHS, and senior running back Shawn Cherry already is close to 400 rushing yards through two games.

The Indians’ defense has shined in each of its two outings this season, led by defensive backs Preston Hodge and Quincy Johnson, linebacker Jace Robinson and D-lineman Jh’Marques Head.