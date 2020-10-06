SAGU Athletics

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s cross country team kicked off their 2020-2021 campaign by running at Orville Rogers DBU XC Opener at Lynn Creek Park. For the 8-kilometer mid-afternoon race the weather and running conditions were perfect. The team was excited to be back amidst the complications caused by COVID-19.

Junior Arturo Valdez finished as the top male runner for the Lions in 29:38.3. He set the pace for the team and looked good in his first showing of the season.

Top performer Valdez finished the race ahead of multiple Division II competitors that included runners from Texas A&M Commerce, Texas A&M International, and Dallas Baptist University.

Freshmen Trevor Searls and John Saine competed in their first collegiate meet. Both held their own and were able to finish second and third for the Lions respectively.

The Lions finished seventh in the meet with an average time of 32:02.

The group time for the Lions was 2:40:14 in the 8k race.

"It was exciting to watch our newcomers and returners compete in the first meet of the season," SAGU coach Jason Covarrubias said. "Our young team had a wonderful start. As the season continues we will improve dramatically. We have high hopes for these guys!"