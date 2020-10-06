SAGU Athletics

DALLAS — The 2020-2021 Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball season began last week as the team led by head coach Hank Moore opened up the season at Dallas Christian College.

The Lady Lions were looking to pick up where they left off last season while adding some new impact players to the team. In a dominant showing, the Lady Lions overwhelmed the Lady Crusaders to win all 3 sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.

SAGU was led on the floor by two seniors, Aeriel Horton and Nikki Almaguer, both of whom played great matches.

Four freshmen stepped on the floor and played very strong for their first collegiate match. Freshmen setter Tori Richard-Burns had a strong night, as did freshman right-side hitter Abby Wells. Defensive specialists Val Salas and Samantha Rico had a very solid match as well.

Riley Burcham and Richard-Burns set the pace for the night with 20 and 17 assists respectively. Both were dominant when creating the perfect set for their hitters to get the kill. Horton had a good game on both ends with 11 kills and 10 digs. Almaguer finished the game with 22 digs, a game high.

"Our kids played hard tonight," Moore said. "But, hats off to DCC’s team. Those kids fought our girls for every point."

The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Arlington Baptist University at the Sheaffer Center on Tuesday evening.