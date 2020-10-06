Daily Light report

PALMER — Still stinging from a disappointing overtime loss the week before that snapped a 17-game regular-season winning streak, the Palmer Bulldogs stomped on the gas pedal from the start and didn’t let up until late in a 58-13 rout of Corsicana Mildred on Friday night in District 7-3A (II) action.

Sophomore Bralen Lopez carried the ball only 11 times but amassed 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). Junior Jacob Berumen added 80 yards on seven carries and scored two TDs.

Taking over at quarterback for an injured Julian Villasenor, senior Gabe Bolden completed 14 of 18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Berumen and Arturo Gonzalez.

The Bulldogs took a 16-0 lead after one quarter of play and built a commanding 36-7 advantage at halftime.

Defensively, junior Collin Graves led Palmer with nine total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery. Gaige Corey added seven tackles and a fumble recovery and Berumen intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs, who will travel to Edgewood on Friday night.

FORNEY — For the second straight week, the Midlothian Panthers used their physical play and offensive dominance to wear down their opponent as they overcame an early deficit and pulled away for a non-district victory over the Forney Jackrabbits on Friday night at City Bank Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) amassed 448 total yards, including almost 300 yards on the ground, and ended the game on a 41-0 scoring run.

Senior Ethan Hill led the way this time with 142 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dillon Lampkins, Nicholas de los Santos and David Smith each added a rushing TD.

De los Santos was an efficient 6-of-9 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown pass to Xavionte Jackson, who had four receptions for 84 yards.

The Panthers trailed by five points entering the second quarter, but de los Santos’ 13-yard pass to Jackson put MHS in the lead to stay. Before halftime, de los Santos broke loose for a 67-yard dash to pay dirt, and the Panthers led at intermission, 21-13.

Midlothian Heritage quarterback Daelin Rader amassed 219 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns en route to a win over Alvarado on Friday night in the District 5-4A (I) opener for both teams.

On the very first play from scrimmage for the Heritage offense, Rader found wide receiver Haydon Wiginton across the middle for a 61-yard catch and run to start the scoring.

After an Alvarado 3-and-out, Rader found Wiginton again, this time from 32 yards out to pad the lead to 14-0 at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter and set the tone for the rest of the night.

A 42-yard pass play from Rader to Cullen Stone set up Rader’s first rushing touchdown on a 2-yard run to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter. Then after Alvarado turned the ball over on downs, Rader kept for another score, this time from 16 yards out, for a 27-0 Jags lead.

A 34-yard run by Carter Wilkerson made it 34-0, then an Alvarado fumble was scooped and scored by Heritage’s Ben Eskins with 2:30 left in the half for a 41-0 margin.

Heritage (4-2, 1-0) was led on the ground by Latray Miller with nine carries for 81 yards that resulted in two second-half touchdowns. Wiginton pitched in with five catches for 107 yards and his two scores.

Next on the schedule, the Jaguars will host the Brownwood Lions (2-4, 0-1) for their homecoming game at MISD stadium Friday at 7:30 p.m.

BELLMEAD — The Mustangs’ District 5-4A (I) opener was a rough one as 4A Division I No. 3-ranked Waco La Vega rolled to a shutout win on Friday night.

The Mustangs (1-4, 0-1) managed only three first downs and 35 net yards of total offense, and punted nine times total. Sophomore Colby Grmela was 6-of-16 for 46 yards passing, 26 of which came on a pass to Detyrian McCoy. Senior Kendrick Green was Life’s leading rusher with 9 carries for 11 yards.

Senior Shar’Juan Daniels had 17 tackles for the Mustangs, including a sack and a pass deflection, and classmate Jamal Whitman added 11 stops.

Life returns home to Mustang Stadium to take on Alvarado on Friday night.

WILMER — Turnovers proved costly for the Panthers as they fell to an 0-2 start in District 7-3A (I) play with a loss to Dallas Madison on Saturday night at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Jaxson Emerton’s 40-yard pass to Aidan Matthews in the second quarter tied the score at 7-7, and Rylan Winingham’s 26-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 10-7 lead. But Madison took the lead back with 1:50 left before halftime, then scored another quick TD following a Maypearl fumble for a 21-10 edge at the break.

Emerton brought the Panthers within five points with his 11-yard run in the third quarter, but Madison sealed the outcome with a scoring pass followed by a fumble return for a touchdown.

Timmy Gracey had 11 tackles and Matthews added 10 stops to lead the Maypearl defense. Brian Fisher added an interception and Aaron Jett and Garrett Baggett recovered a fumble each.

Chris Tucker passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Madison, which was playing its first game of the season.

The Panthers (4-2, 0-2) will host Life Oak Cliff at W.G. Roesler Stadium on Friday night. Both teams will be looking for their first district win.

MUNDAY — The 250-mile bus trip to a neutral site might have taken a toll as the Gladiators suffered their first loss of the season against the Farwell Steers on Friday night.

After the Steers took a 7-0 halftime lead, Italy found the end zone twice in the third quarter on back-to-back drives to go on top 14-7, but Farwell answered with a TD to knot things back up, forced a punt and scored again before the end of the quarter to regain the lead.

The Gladiators turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth quarter.

Italy (3-1) will travel to Kerens on Friday to open District 8-2A (I) play.

GHOLSON — In a team offensive effort, the Eagles scored 38 first-quarter points and ended the game at halftime on the mercy rule Friday night for their second win in as many weeks.

Freshman Erick Padron threw touchdown passes of three and 17 yards to Bryan Faber and Jessy Morones respectively. Padron also rushed for 94 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, and kicked three extra points, which in six-man football are worth two points each. Colby Ornelas ran for two scores for Avalon (2-3).

Morones was the Eagles’ leading tackler with seven total, including three for losses, and added a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Padron also recovered a fumble.

Avalon will travel to Covington on Friday for its District 11-1A (I) lid-lifter.

MILFORD — The game was tied 14-all at the half, but Fort Worth THESA scored two third-quarter touchdowns and made them stand up Friday night in a non-district affair.

Ka’Charo Cook carried 20 times or 83 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, and freshman Landon Williamson added five totes for 48 yards. Sophomore Oscar Aguilar was 6-of16 passing for 99 yards and two TDs, one each to Jordan Essary and Donteh Williams.

Aguilar, Essary and Williamson all finished with 10 total tackles for Milford (0-4). Cook and Essary each recovered a fumble.

The Bulldogs will open district play on Friday at Bynum.

KENNEDALE — The Ovilla Christian School Eagles won their TAPPS District DII-3 six-man opener on the road Friday night, running past Kennedale Fellowship.

The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Plano Coram Deo on Friday night.