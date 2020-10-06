Daily Light report

Waxahachie senior Emma Curry lowered her own school 5,000-meter record and finished as the individual silver medalist at the sixth-annual Woodhouse Invitational on Saturday at Camp Lakeview.

Curry, a two-time state qualifier, finished the course in 17 minutes, 15.4 seconds, just a half-second behind the winner, freshman Allie Love of Colleyville Heritage.

WHS freshman Emilee Jones was third in 18:14.6 as the Lady Indians finished second as a team with 39 points, just behind Colleyville’s 32. Senior Alyson Moore came in fifth in 18:33.0 and junior Cori Morgan was sixth in 18:34.4. Junior Tessa Dominy was 34th in 22:17.6 and senior Mariel Camargo was 35th in 23:36.8.

The WHS boys, meanwhile, placed sixth in the team standings, with senior Sebastian Calderon finishing fourth among individuals in a personal-best time of 15:45.8, the third-best time in school history. Calderon finished just over 12 seconds behind gold medal winner Nick Knight of Tyler Legacy.

Junior Dakoda Moreno was 28th in 17:24.1, followed by sophomore Braden Bugeler in 36th in 17:44.0, junior Lucas Molina in 39th in 17:47.0, and freshman Aidan Pennington in 42nd in 17:54.1 to round out the top five team scorers for the Indians. Other Indians competing in the race were junior Joseph Quilbio, freshman Eli Nance, senior Landon Jones and senior Ross Avent.

The Indians and Lady Indians will next compete this Saturday morning in the Marcus Invitational.