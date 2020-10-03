CEDAR PARK In an encore performance, Vista Ridge quarterback Kyle Brown, who threw for 413 yards last week, completed 15 of 18 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, as Vista Ridge crushed Leander 45-7 at John Gupton Stadium.

Brown completed 13 of 15 passes in the first half for 322 yards. The senior gunslinger completed two touchdown passes each to Kwade Hegtvedt (27 and 36 yards) and Reece Heffelfinger (34 and three yards) as well as a 32-yard pass to Emon Allen on the second play of the game that started the Vista Ridge offensive onslaught and led the Rangers to a 35-0 halftime lead. Brown played only briefly in the third quarter before giving way to sophomore Jack Podolak.

Emon Allen raced 43 yards on a punt return touchdown to open the Rangers (2-0) second half scoring. Diego Saenz kicked his sixth consecutive extra point for a 42-0 Ranger lead before Saenz added a 23-yard fourth-quarter field goal.

Hegtvedt led the Rangers receiving corps with five catches for 167 yards.

Leander (0-2) managed a fourth-quarter touchdown on an 8-yard scoring run by Alex Franklin. Ray Egelsee led the Lion offense with 85 yards rushing on 20 carries while Garrett Landry completed seven of 20 passes for 122 yards. Aiden Parrott had four catches for 74 yards for the Lions.