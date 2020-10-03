Pampa hosted winless Perryton with an undefeated season on the line and despite not playing in two weeks, the Rangers gave the Harvesters all they could handle Friday night at Harvester Field.

Pampa broke a tie with a touchdown early the fourth quarter and held off a late Perryton charge for a 41-35 victory. The Harvesters are now 6-0 for the first time since 2003.

Perryton fell to 0-3, but the Rangers acquitted themselves nicely after sitting out the last two weeks due to the COVID-19 virus.

Pampa’s Jack Studebaker threw two touchdown passes and Cornelius Landers had a huge game by running for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jordan Lacy returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.

Perryton 7 14 14 0 - 35

Pampa 14 13 8 6 - 41

Class 2A

Eastland 91, Panhandle 71

Eastland 21 29 34 7 - 91

Panhandle 22 35 6 8 - 71

P - Zion Mercer 13 pass from Wesley Jones (Jayse Edwards kick)

P - Safety

E - Morton 19 run (Morton kick)

P -Wood 62 pass from Jones (Edwards kick)

P - Mercer 13 pass from Jones (kick failed)

E - Wilson 68 pass from Jones (Morton kick)

E - Wilson 22 pass from Morton (Morton kick)

P - Jones 66 run (Edwards kick)

E - Fielding 5 run (Morton kick)

P - Wood 2 pass from Jones (Edwards kick)

E - Fielding 48 pass from Morton (Morton kick)

P - Jones 1 run (Edwards kick)

E - Sparkman 60 run (Fielding run)

P - Wood 70 pass from Jones (kick failed)

E - McClain 32 pass from Morton (Morton kick)

P - Wood 50 pass from Jones (Jones run)

E - Morton 33 run (Morton kick)

E - Morton 59 run (Morton kick)

E - Johnson interception return (kick good)

P - Mercer 70 pass from Landyn Hack (run failed)

E - Wright 40 pass from Morton (Morton kick)

E - Fielding 6 run (kick failed)

P - Wood 72 pass from Hack (Mercer pass from Hack)

E - Lee 5 run (Morton kick)

Eastland Panhandle

First Downs 32 32

Rushing 377 259

Passing 425 623

Total yards 802 882

C-A-I 23-33-1 32-48-1

Punts-Avg. 4-42.3 7-35.9

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 8-70 17-125

Dalhart 56, Stratford 26

Dalhart 7 21 21 7 - 56

Stratford 0 12 0 14 - 26

D - Xaviar Hammett 13 pass from Brennan Lloyd (kick good)

D - Hammett 53 pass from Lloyd (kick good)

D - Hammett 6 run (kick good)

S - Dru Jones 3 run (conversion failed)

D - Taylor Przilas 62 pass from Lloyd (kick good)

S - Trever Bell 5 run (conversion failed)

D - Hammett 16 pass from Lloyd (kick good)

D - Lloyd 25 run (kick good)

D - Hammett 33 pass from Lloyd (kick good)

D - John Petties 20 run (kick good)

S - Mauricio Duran 4 run (Two-point conversion good)

S - Bell 2 run (conversion no good)

Dalhart Stratford

First Downs 14 18

Rushing 198 77

Passing 300 139

Total yards 498 216

C-A-I 11-22-0 14-26-1

Punts-Avg. 1-30.0 3-28.7

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards NA NA

Wheeler 53, Gruver 22

Wheeler 12 14 7 20 - 53

Gruver 0 0 14 8 - 22

Wheeler Gruver

First Downs 18 8

Rushing 319 95

Passing 95 59

Total yards 414 154

C-A-I 5-10-0 4-11-0

Punts-Avg. 1-52.0 5-35.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 4-30 9-94

Sunray 42, Shamrock 0

Shamrock 0 0 0 0 - 0

Sunray 8 8 14 12 - 42

Sunray - Sabaustian Orozco fumble recovery in end zone (Orozco run)

Sunray - Carlos Castellanos 29 run (Orozco run)

Sunray - Tate Debord 2 run (pass failed)

Sunray - Debord 49 run (Orozco run)

Sunray - Jimmy Dominguez 92 run (run failed)

Sunray - Germain Casares 14 run (kick failed)

Shamrock Sunray

First Downs 15 19

Rushing 82 328

Passing 88 74

Total yards 170 402

C-A-I 10-20-0 6-12-1

Punts-Avg. 4-32.0 2-40.0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-88 9-85

Class 1A

Happy 54, Meadow 0

Meadow 0 0 x x - 0

Happy 54 0 x x - 54

Meadow Happy

First Downs 2 8

Rushing 108 50

Passing 79 0

Total yards 187 50

C-A-I 0-5-0 4-5-0

Punts-Avg. NA NA

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 0-0 1-15

Nazareth 74, White Deer 50

Nazareth 16 30 8 20 - 74

White Deer 16 16 12 6 - 50

WD -Hunter Warminski 36 run (Christian Nunez-Oseguera kick)

NAZ -Tye Schulte 43 pass from Luke Betzen (Betzen kick)

WD - Mason Mooney 29 pass from Greyson Freeman (Freeman kick)

NAZ - Betzen 2 run (Trent Gerber kick)

NAZ - Aidan Moore 28 pass from Betzen (Gerber kick)

WD - Warminski 60 run (Oseguera kick)

NAZ - Betzen 1 run (Betzen kick)

WD - Warminski 43 run (Oseguera kick)

NAZ - Gerber 9 pass from Luke Schulte (conversion failed)

NAZ - Gerber 10 pass from Betzen (Betzen kick)

WD - Kaydon Johnson 13 run (conversion failed)

NAZ - Aidan Moore 13 pass from Betzen (Betzen kick)

WD - Warminski 3 (run failed)

NAZ - Betzen 11 run (conversion failed)

WD - Warminski 50 run (conversion failed)

NAZ - Betzen 16 run (conversion failed)

NAZ - Schulte 29 pass from Betzen (Betzen kick)

Nazareth White Deer

First Downs 24 17

Rushing 181 388

Passing 306 140

Total yards 487 528

C-A-I 18-22-0 6-17-1

Punts-Avg. NA NA

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 2-18 8-89