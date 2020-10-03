SLATON — Zephron Ortiz carried 21 times for 158 yards and three second-half touchdowns as Slaton downed Kermit 19-8 Friday night in a District 1-3A Division I opener.

After a scoreless first half, Ortiz scored on runs of 14 and 69 yards in the third quarter, and his 1-yard TD in the fourth with Tae Thompson’s PAT made it 19-0.

Eli Perez completed 2 for 5 passes for 71 yards for Slaton (2-2, 1-0), the big one a 57-yarder to Jacorien Doss.

Kermit fell to 0-4 and 0-1.

Slaton took a share of the early lead in the district alongside Denver City and Shallowater, who also won Friday. Slaton hosts Denver City for homecoming next week.

Sweetwater 47

Snyder 28

SNYDER — Leo Holsey threw four touchdown passes to Darian Carr and Holsey added two rushing touchdowns as Sweetwater beat Snyder 47-28 Friday night in a District 1-4A Division II opener.

Cedrick Brown’s 8-yard touchdown run on the heels of an interception gave Sweetwater (4-1) a 33-14 lead late in the third quarter.

But Snyder (2-3) cut it to 33-28 before the Mustangs got the ball back. Hunter Stewart threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Jorge Martinez, and after Sweetwater fumbled the kickoff Stewart threw a 10-yard TD pass to Tim Henderson.

The Tigers recovered an onside kick to start the fourth quarter, but missed exchange on a hand-off two plays later gave Sweetwater the ball back.

Carr’s fourth touchdown catch, this one a 15-yarder on a screen pass, widened the lead back to 41-28.

Sweetwater then got a three-and-out, and Carr returned the punt to the Snyder 23. Holsey scored from 4 yards out.

Sudan 48

Plains 12

SUDAN — Bode Box rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Rustin Penrod added 127 yards rushing and two TDs, leading the way for Sudan in its last non-district game.

Penrod had touchdown runs of 64 and 62 yards, and Box scored from 65 and 60 yards.

Plains quarterback Cole Reynolds completed 9 of 29 passes for 115 yards. Reynolds ran 6 yards for a touchdown that brought the Cowboys (0-6) within 7-6 in the first quarter.

Sudan (3-3) ran off the next 41 points, however.